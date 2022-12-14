UK Exports Minister Visits Leading Welsh Exporters

Exports Minister Andrew Bowie last week visited Wales, where he met with two local businesses; Indigo Telecom and Creo Medical to hear about their fantastic exporting journeys and to share details about the support DIT has to offer.

“Wales exported over £20.5billion worth of goods in 2020. Businesses in Wales are doing fantastic work creating innovative products made in the UK sold to the world, supporting jobs and economic growth, but we want to see more businesses take advantage of the potential they could achieve if they get onto the exporting ladder.

“It was a pleasure to meet with business in Wales to see how through new trade deals and removal of market access barriers, we’re helping more businesses boost their exports and take advantage of exciting new opportunities across the globe.”