UK Exports Minister Visits Leading Welsh Exporters

Exports Minister Andrew Bowie last week visited Wales, where he met with two local businesses; Indigo Telecom and Creo Medical to hear about their fantastic exporting journeys and to share details about the support DIT has to offer.
Indigo Telecom
- Indigo Telecom are a global company which specialise in the design, planning, build, supply, management and maintenance of UK, European and global telecommunications networks.
- The company has now expanded to 90+ countries worldwide and work with some of the largest multinational companies in the telecommunications industry including Orange in Europe and the recently won a contract to service Meta infrastructure in the USA.
- The Minister discussed the support DIT has provided them over the years and their future export growth plans and markets of interest.
Creo Medical
- Creo Medical are a multi-award winning MedTech company who bring advanced energy (radiofrequency and microwave energy in the first instance) to endoscopic procedures where before they didn’t exist.
- Creo Medical have enjoyed a record growth rate of 9,260% between 2019 and 2021. They were recently crowned the fastest growing Welsh firm of 2021 and have received a plethora of awards this year including the Best Medical, Life Sciences & Healthcare Business in Wales and fastest growing international firm.
- The Minister discussed their plans for future growth internationally and DIT support available to help them into international markets.
Minister for Exports Andrew Bowie said:
“Wales exported over £20.5billion worth of goods in 2020. Businesses in Wales are doing fantastic work creating innovative products made in the UK sold to the world, supporting jobs and economic growth, but we want to see more businesses take advantage of the potential they could achieve if they get onto the exporting ladder.
“It was a pleasure to meet with business in Wales to see how through new trade deals and removal of market access barriers, we’re helping more businesses boost their exports and take advantage of exciting new opportunities across the globe.”
Wales stats
- The UK has agreed trade deals with 71 countries plus the EU, partners that accounted for £808bn of UK bilateral trade in 2021.
- Our ambitious free trade agenda is supporting jobs and economic growth across the Wales, where exports supported 196,000 full-time jobs in the region in 2016
- In 2020, Wales exported £20.5 billion worth of goods and services. This was 3% of total UK exports in 2020.
- In 2020 there were 9,700 businesses in Wales that exported goods and services, 3.7% of total GB exporting businesses.