Tŷ Hafan Announces Two Key Fundraising Events

Tŷ Hafan is looking for participants for two fundraisers.

Tŷ Hafan Skydive 2025 will take place on Saturday 9 August and offers just 40 people the chance to tick something big off their bucket list for a great cause. Meanwhile Tea for Tŷ Hafan will be running throughout the month of June.

Team Tŷ Hafan skydivers will complete a sponsored tandem jump from 10,000 feet over Swansea Airfield reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Kerry Spence, from Barry, skydived for Tŷ Hafan last year, and raised more than £1,000 in the process.

Kerry, her 17-year-old son, David and daughters, Chloe 25 and Imogen nine, have been supported by Tŷ Hafan since 2009 as David was born with a serious congenital heart defect.

“Being a mum of a child who has a life limiting condition puts you in a world of uncertainty and a rollercoaster of emotions,” she said. “I am so grateful to still be on this ride with my boy and I thought what better way to celebrate this than putting myself through even more fight or flight responses in aid of his Tŷ Hafan. I was really out of my comfort zone doing this but I knew it was something I really wanted to try and who better to raise money for than Tŷ Hafan. “The training for this was on the day so no gruelling marathon prep needed… this fact is also what won me over. And the sense of achievement I felt afterwards was incredible. “Coming out of the plane is a feeling I will never forget. It was a gorgeous day and the view from up above was stunning! There was a beautiful moment where I became a shadow on a cloud which made a rainbow formation around me. It felt really significant to my cause.”

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan said:

“Each Tŷ Hafan Skydiver will be jumping in tandem with an experienced instructor and there will be opportunities to buy photos and videos of your jump afterwards. “All we ask is that our Tŷ Hafan Skydivers commit to raising a minimum of £500 each and we will provide them with full support for their fundraising.”

Tea for Tŷ Hafan kicks off with two launch tea parties in Caerphilly and Llanelli which are open to anyone interested in finding out how to hold their own event:

Thursday 10 April, 2pm – 4pm, Tea for Tŷ Hafan launch party, St Helen's RC Church, Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, CF83 3FB.

Thursday 11 April, 11am to 2pm, The Good Shed, Marsh St, Llanelli SA15 1BG.

Marjorie, a member of Mount Carmel Ladies Fellowship, took part in Tea for Tŷ Hafan last year.

“We have supported Tŷ Hafan several times in the past and decided to take part in their tea for Tŷ Hafan campaign last year,” said Marjorie, pictured below with her friends and fellow fundraisers Marion and Dorothea. “We arranged a strawberry tea on a Monday afternoon. “Lots of our members and their families joined us to enjoy the sandwiches, cream scones and strawberries and we had a really lovely afternoon. Our local community fundraiser Helen joined us and gave a talk all about Tŷ Hafan and we were really pleased to have raised over £100 in donations.”

Claire Horrex, Community Fundraising Manager for Tŷ Hafan, said: