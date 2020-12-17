TXO Appoints New Chairman of the Board

TXO Systems Ltd (TXO), a global leader in the supply of multi-vendor refurbished network hardware, has announced the appointment of David Williams as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

TXO offers an end-to-end service aligned to the circular economy while holding one of the world’s largest and most complete inventories of fixed-line and mobile telecoms infrastructure.

David said

“I am delighted to have joined TXO as a progressive and developing international business servicing the vital telecoms sector. I look forward to working with TXO’s founder shareholders and the excellent & professional management team as they focus on their next exciting phase of growth.

TXO is a dynamic group with a strong and increasingly sophisticated track record in delivering for its blue-chip customers as the telecoms sector continues to evolve worldwide.

We can see significant potential to enhance the offering as a leading global provider, particularly to assist clients in addressing their corporate environmental and sustainability goals by taking clear auditable control and responsibility of the complete life cycle of their hi-tech assets.”

Commenting on David's appointment, Darren Pearce, CEO, said

“David brings a wealth of experience from over 30 years as an investment professional. His insight into rapidly developing private companies will assist us to continue growing strongly, whilst evolving new and innovative services for our clients globally.

TXO was founded in 2005 and ever since then we’ve been leading the way in providing critical telecom network hardware and asset management services to thousands of clients, all over the world. We work with our global blue-chip clients to responsibly and sustainably acquire, redeploy, repair, resell and recycle technology assets.“

David joins TXO, in addition to his current position as Chairman at Capital Law, (Cardiff, London and international). Previously, David was a senior partner at Dunedin Capital, and before that at Graphite Capital.