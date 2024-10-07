Two Welsh Baking Apprentices Nominated for Rising Star Award at the UK Baking Industry Awards 2024

With the recent reform of the Welsh Apprenticeship Framework by Welsh government, FDQ (Food and Drink Qualifications), and employers, it is fantastic to see that two baking apprentices have been nominated for the Rising Star Award at the baking industry’s ultimate and most glamorous awards taking place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Thursday 24 October 2024.

The award is aimed at those in work, training or bakery college who can demonstrate their achievements over the past three years since entering college or the baking industry.

For the past 35 years, they have welcomed hundreds of professionals to the Baking Industry Awards for a standout night of entertainment, celebration and networking. Attendees include everyone from local artisan specialists to retail giants including Lidl, Tesco's and Marks & Spencer's just to name a few.

Meet the baking industries rising stars:

Naomi Spaven

Naomi is hoping for second time lucky having been nominated for Rising Star at the 2023 Baking Industry Awards and since then has spent a week at the School of Artisan Food and another at the Richemont Centre of Excellence in Lucerne, Switzerland both provided by the Worshipful Company of Bakers bursary programme.

She completed her FDQ Level 2 Diploma in Proficiency in Baking Industry Skills apprenticeship with Coleg Cambria in Wrexham last year and is currently halfway through her Level 3 apprenticeship.

Recently Naomi has accepted a new role as Lead Baker and patisserie chef at iâl restaurant at Coleg Cambria working alongside the other finalist Ella.

You can also find Naomi sharing her baking passion via her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts: LittleWelshFoodie

Ella Muddiman

Ella has recently completed the FDQ Level 2 Diploma in Proficiency in Baking Industry Skills apprenticeship with Coleg Cambria in Wrexham and is due to start her Level 3 in September.

Originally starting bakery as a hobby Ella has now found a career as a baker in the onsite iâl restaurant at Coleg Cambria since February.

Her ultimate goal is to impart not only technical skills but also a mindset that encourages continuous learning and personal development and aspires to evolve into an educator and mentor for others.

The judges praised Ella’s holistic approach to baking, particularly how she is driving change by setting an excellent example to those around her. They commended her ability to take on challenges and deliver results, as seen through her expansion restaurants offering and its positive effect on sales.

Both nominees were taught by Coleg Cambria’s Food Manufacturing Work Based Assessor Daryl Stephenson who is extremely proud of both apprentices and the colleges bakery apprenticeship programme.

The third finalist is Hannah Worth, founder and director of Bowla – A Bowl with a roll.

Bowla produces bowler hat shaped rolls from a patented mould. Hannah has built the business from the ground up over the last 1.5 years.

According to the judges her passion for the business is unmatched who also praised her tenacity in driving the idea forward and putting her name out there.

