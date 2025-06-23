Cambrian Training Celebrates its 30 Years in Business by Becoming a 100% Employee Owned Trust

Cambrian Training Company (CTC) is one of the leading work-based learning apprenticeship providers in Wales.

It was established in Welshpool, Powys, in 1995 as a subsidiary of Mid Wales Tourism to deliver vocational skills that supported the development of the region’s tourism sector. Seven years later in 2002, a management buy-out saw the organisation become an independent company, led by an experienced team committed to maintaining its base in Mid Wales while expanding geographically.

Today, it is the largest provider of hospitality and food & drink manufacturing apprenticeships in Wales and provides apprenticeships across a wide range of sectors pan Wales. It’s headquartered in Welshpool and has five offices covering North, Mid and South Wales.

“CTC’s workforce is very much the heart of our business and the reason for its success”, says Arwyn Watkins OBE, Executive Oversight Advisor, CTC Group. “As the company celebrates 30 years in business, the company’s previous shareholders thought it was the right time for CTC to become a 100% employee ownership trust; allowing all of its staff to have a personal stake in the next successful chapter of the company’s business.”

CTC’s strapline is ‘Engage, Inspire, Succeed’. Its mission is to engage learners including young people and employers in quality training apprenticeship programmes to inspire them to achieve in their careers and life goals and for businesses to succeed and create high quality sustainable employment.

In the last 30 years Cambrian Training Company has delivered more than 20,000 apprenticeship programmes across Wales in more than 4,500 businesses.

“At Cambrian Training Company, we believe in leading by example,” says Faith O’Brien, Managing Director. “We don’t just advocate for apprenticeships; we actively engage. Our commitment is demonstrated through our own staff participating within the sectors we deliver and through apprenticeship programmes, ensuring we stay connected to the learning journey we promote. “We’ve supported our own staff to take up work-based learning apprenticeships. I’ve completed four apprenticeships; three of our four Directors are ex-apprentices and over 60% of our workforce are current or past apprentices.”

Apprenticeships are transformative in achieving personal and professional aspirations. They help build a highly-skilled and productive workforce to support the growth and success of Wales’ economy.

CTC strongly believes apprenticeships should be open to all. The company has apprentices from the age of 16 who’ve just left school all the way up to apprentices aged over 50. CTC has also championed the Supported Shared Apprenticeships programme designed to support Welsh people with special and additional learning needs to enter the workforce.

“We recently celebrated a number of remarkable businesses, training officers and apprentices in our CTC Awards,” says Faith. “These awards highlight the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations who have excelled in our apprenticeship programmes across Wales.”

There were two winners in particular that highlight the value of following the apprenticeship route for both learners, employers and the Welsh economy.

Cameron Long was named Foundation Apprentice of the Year. Cameron is autistic neuro diverse and has difficulty with his hearing and his mobility. He recently completed his Commercial Cleaning & Support Services Level 2 apprenticeship on Cambrian Training’s Supported Shared Apprenticeship programme and as a result has secured a part-time job with Elite Clothing Solutions.

Kepak received the Outstanding Contribution to Apprenticeships award, that was selected on the basis of a company’s apprenticeship programme’s impact on the local community, their innovation and leadership and sustainability and legacy. The family-owned, globally operating meat producer is the largest meat processing facility in Wales, employing over 850 staff and playing a critical role in UK food supply chains. It offers apprenticeship qualifications from Level 2 through to Level 5 in Meat and Poultry Industry Skills, Food Manufacturing and Management.

Since the introduction of the apprenticeship programme with Cambrian Training, Kepak has reported a 15% reduction in staff turnover and improved staff engagement across the business.

Apprenticeships are helping to close vital skills gaps, build future managers, and reduce recruitment costs by developing talent from within. The business contributes over £200 million annually to the local economy and supports job security in Merthyr Tydfil and strengthens the future of one of Wales’ most important food sector employers.