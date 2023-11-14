Two New Appointments at BIC Innovation

BIC Innovation Ltd, a leading business consultancy specialising in innovation and growth support, is proud to announce the appointment of Alun Thomas as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

He is joined by Wyn Jones as the nominated Minority Shareholder Director. These two appointments reflect BIC's commitment to maintaining strong leadership to guide the company towards achieving its strategic ambitions into the future.

In recent years, BIC Innovation has continued to deliver for its clients, reaching remarkable milestones as a result. As a people focused business, it has substantially increased its turnover, grown and developed the team and created new innovative services to support the Welsh economy. This impressive growth has had a tangible impact. Since 2019, the company has supported over 1,600 businesses across multiple sectors. It has helped to raise over £25M of investment, safeguarding 4000 jobs and creating 300 new positions throughout Wales.

Whilst continuing to deliver Scale Up support to growing companies, Chris Price-Jones, steps down as Chairperson and Director after playing a pivotal role in guiding BIC Innovation to its current position. His contributions have been invaluable, and he will continue to be a vital part of the BIC team.

Huw Watkins on behalf of the BIC Board said

“Chris’s contribution to the development and evolution of BIC since he became Director in 2005 has been key to our success. His wisdom, pragmatism and ambition has proven invaluable throughout the years, and we thank him for his sustained commitment.”

BIC Innovation is thrilled to welcome its new chairperson Alun Thomas, who brings four decades of financial industry experience, with a career that has included key roles in the Development Bank of Wales, Barclays, and ATC Finance.

Known for his dedication to client-centric solutions, a passion for driving business growth, and a commitment to equipping businesses of all sizes with the tools and guidance needed to thrive, Alun has the qualities to strategically guide BIC Innovation development over the coming years. He expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying,

“I have known of and worked with BIC Innovation for many years and have always been impressed with their professionalism, depth of sector knowledge, and ability to exceed customer expectations. The people at BIC are exceptional, and the opportunity to serve as BIC Innovation Chairperson is a great honour. I will do everything in my capacity to ensure our business continues to thrive.”

Joining the Board as the new Minority Shareholder Director is Wyn Jones, a seasoned professional with 37 years of experience in Branch, Commercial & Corporate Banking at Midland Bank & HSBC. Wyn's impressive background includes six years at P&A Group of Companies in Mold, where he played an active part in the company's scale-up journey.

With his wealth of experience and a proven track record, Wyn is set to play a pivotal role in representing the interest of BIC’s 25 minority shareholders. The Board expresses gratitude to Phil Jones for his valuable contributions during his two-year term as the outgoing Minority Shareholder Director.

BIC Innovation have been transforming performance and facilitating innovation projects for clients since 1993. Based in Anglesey and Bridgend, BIC Innovation Ltd is a private consultancy firm specialising in innovation and growth. Innovation is at the heart of everything that BIC Innovation do. They bring fresh thinking, new ways of working and are not afraid to challenge the status quo.

With these strategic leadership changes and a strong foundation, the company is poised to continue its mission of driving innovation and business growth in key sectors and making a lasting impact in its chosen markets.