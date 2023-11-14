Pay Rises for Temps Surge Ahead of National Average Wage Growth

Temporary workers in the UK are seeing their average pay rise faster than all other job roles, according to new data.

Hourly pay rates of temporary jobs listed on Indeed Flex have surged by an average of 8.56% over the past year,1 outpacing official figures which reveal that the average weekly wage for all jobs rose by 7.8% in the three months from June to August.2

Separate data from the ONS shows that median weekly earnings for part-time workers rose by 5.5% in the 12 months to April 2023 to £240.90, while median weekly earnings for full-time workers rose by 6.2% to £681.70 – the fastest rate of growth since comparable records began in 1997.4

Indeed Flex’s analysis revealed that temporary positions in business support, hospitality, and the industrial sector dominated the top five roles experiencing the fastest wage growth.

Hourly wages for temporary administrators rose fastest, surging by an impressive 32.61%. Following closely were commis chef roles, which saw wages rise by 13.17%, and stockroom assistants who also experienced an increase of 12.68%.

Rounding off the top five jobs showing the highest wage growth are barback and hospitality supervisor roles.

Table: Top 10 temporary jobs on Indeed Flex recording the biggest pay increase, 2022 vs 2023 to date

Role Sector Hourly wage increase, year-on-year Administrator Business Support 32.6% Commis Chef Hospitality 13.2% Stockroom Assistant Industrial 12.7% Barback Hospitality 12.3% Hospitality Supervisor Hospitality 10.9% Picker Packer Industrial 10.4% Housekeeping Facilities Management 10.3% Door Supervisor Facilities Management 9.7% Hotel Receptionist Hospitality 9.7% Head Chef Hospitality 9.4%

Recent data from Indeed Flex sheds light on the challenges businesses are facing in 2023, with more than half of UK companies (55%) grappling with tougher recruitment hurdles compared to the previous year.3

To combat staff shortages and maintain operational efficiency, 33% of firms are turning to temporary workers. Meanwhile, almost half (47%) are finding themselves increasingly reliant on temporary staff compared to a year ago.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said: