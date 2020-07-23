TUI UK Restarts Summer Holidays from Cardiff Airport

TUI UK has revealed its summer 2020 holiday programme starting on 1 August from Cardiff Airport, with flights to Greece and Spain.

The UK’s largest holiday company is ready to take people on holiday again to 12 destinations between 1 and 7 August, including Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante, Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Ibiza, Kos, Palma, Rhodes, Tenerife and Zakynthos. Cyprus and Tunisia will be added to the programme throughout August, with a total of 15 destinations accessible from Cardiff by the start of September.

The first flight to depart Cardiff Airport on 1 August will be to Palma, Majorca at 6:15.

Since TUI re-started holidays on 11 July, it has seen an increase in searches, with Spain and Greece the most searched for destinations.

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director, TUI UK & Ireland said:

“After four months of not taking people on holidays, we are incredibly excited to be back at Cardiff Airport and taking our customers away. We’re starting small, offering holidays to some of our most popular destinations, so that those who want to travel can do so safely. “Of course, the current circumstances mean we need to be flexible, and we’re ready to adapt our plans if need be. We’re always monitoring local and international Government advice, and we’ll constantly review our holiday programme as we go along. “Our customers can be sure they’ll be taken care of through every part of their holiday with us – from the flight, to the transfers, and the hotel – particularly with our new COVID-19 Cover included with every booking. We realise we’re almost halfway through the summer, so we’re glad we’re finally able to offer a variety of choices so our customers can make the most of what’s left of the warmer months.”

Spencer Birns, Chief Commercial Officer, Cardiff Airport, said:

“It is fantastic news that TUI can now commence their Summer 2020 operations at Cardiff Airport. The tour operator is renowned for providing a fantastic service and a great choice of destinations for our customers, who we know very much appreciate the opportunity to fly from their closest airport. We are very much looking forward to seeing more passengers travel through the Airport in the coming weeks as they make use of their holidays booked with TUI to jet off for a well-deserved summer break. “At Cardiff Airport, the safety and security of our team and customers is our number one priority, and we have worked closely with our airlines, partners and the relevant authorities to put in place new safety measures so that everyone can travel with confidence.”

Cardiff Airport safety measures:

The team at Cardiff Airport have introduced numerous safety measures throughout the customer journey to ensure that everyone can travel safely. For example, the Airport has implemented enhanced cleaning, social distancing measures, increased sanitizer points and clear guidance for customers to ensure a safe journey.

Customers are also asked to wear a face covering at all times in the terminal and Airport staff will be also be wearing face coverings and appropriate PPE whilst at work. Cardiff Airport has also introduced a team of Airport Stewards who are on hand to help customers with the changes and make the new airport experience as smooth as possible.

For more information on Cardiff Airport’s health and safety measures, and ‘Travel Safe’ guidance for passengers, please view the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfX_GmtGsd4&t=2s and FAQ webpage here:https://www.cardiff-airport.com/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-latest-advice/

TUI Blue for Families is offering seven night holidays from Cardiff Airport to Rhodes staying at the TUI Blue Atlantica Aegean Blue on an all-inclusive basis from £904 per person with one free child place when booked online. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing and includes flights departing from Cardiff Airport on 5th August 2020.

TUI Platinum is offering seven night holidays from Cardiff Airport to Kos staying at the Blue Lagoon Village on an all-inclusive basis from £935 per person with one free child place when booked online. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing and includes flights departing from Cardiff Airport on 8th August 2020.

To find out more about these holidays or to book go to TUI.co.uk or download our app.