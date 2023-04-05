Try the New Stack’D Burgers at Milford Waterfront’s Newest Restaurant

A popular burger business that has proven successful in the coastal town of Broad Haven has expanded with a new restaurant in the heart of Milford Waterfront. Stack’D by Sand & Stone opened in Sovereign House on Saturday 25th March.

Owners Will Nicholas, Lauren and Courtney Batstone already run Off The Hook Bistro – selling fish and chips, and Sand & Stone Kitchen – which is where their love for burgers started. The new menu will offer smashed burgers, loaded fries and sides in an easy going, casual setting, with a takeaway service available through their online ordering app and deliveries planned in the future.

Will, who is thrilled with the new restaurant, said:

“We’re super excited to open at Milford Waterfront. We’ve talked about expanding from day one, and Milford Haven was always one of our first choices. We can’t wait to get the grills firing, see some familiar faces and hopefully welcome new customers that haven’t tried out our burgers yet.”

He added:

“Our menus are always fun and creative and of course super tasty; you won’t find burgers out there like ours! There will be something for everyone as we will also have a build-your-own section, so time to let the customers get creative themselves.”

Destination Manager at the Port of Milford Haven, Natalie Hunt, commented:

“It’s wonderful to welcome this new business to Milford Waterfront, especially one that has such a great reputation thanks to its delicious menus. They are also helping to support our local economy, employing around thirty people across their three establishments. We wish them the best of luck at the start of what I’m sure will be a very busy season.”

To begin with, Stack’D will be open on Tuesday to Saturday evenings between 5-9pm. From the summer holidays onwards, opening hours will be extended and will include lunchtimes too.

For details on their menu and table reservations visit Linktr.ee/stackdbysandandstone