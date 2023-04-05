Port Makes Contribution to Safeguard Waterway Pontoons for Another Decade

The Port of Milford Haven has made a significant contribution to ensure six pontoons continue to be available for leisure users of the Milford Haven Waterway for another decade.

Working collaboratively with Pembrokeshire County Council, the Port will assist with costs towards the management, maintenance and repair of the facilities at Dale, Burton, Neyland, Hobbs Point in Pembroke Dock, and Hazelbeach, for the next ten years.

The pontoons are used by recreational vessels and for people and equipment to be dropped off and collected. Five are shore-connecting and deployed at their locations between April and October, while the outer pontoon at Dale remains in location all year. Boats can stay for up to 12 hours for their passengers to enjoy their surroundings, whether that be fishing, water sports or going ashore.

Leisure users who are looking forward to making the most of the great outdoors this summer are reminded to plan their activities carefully, for example by checking the tides, letting someone know the details of their journey, ensuring their vessel is seaworthy and knowing how to call for help. More helpful safety tips can be found online at www.mhpa.co.uk/safety-on-the-water

Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, Mike Ryan, commented:

“The Milford Haven Waterway is a fantastic stretch of water for people to spend their leisure time. Many locals and visitors to the area make use of these pontoons for water-based activities, so we’re pleased to contribute to their upkeep to ensure they remain safe for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, said:

“We are extremely grateful to the Port of Milford Haven for their contribution to ensure these six pontoons continue to be available for residents and visitors. This is an excellent example of local bodies working together in partnership for the local community.”

He continued:

“The Haven Waterway is one of our greatest assets and we know just how important these pontoons are, not just for those visiting the area but also for our local boat users and residents to enjoy the Waterway.”

The Milford Haven Waterway 5 Year Recreation Management Plan contains details about recreational activities and can be viewed at www.mhpa.co.uk/download