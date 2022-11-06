Triple Letting at Churchill House, Cardiff

Three more companies have moved to the Churchill House office building in central Cardiff.

Joint property agents Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan advised the landlord in the lettings to solicitors Redkite, property lawyers Simply Conveyancing and cyber security specialist Bridewell Consulting.

Churchill House is a nine storey 87,917 sq ft multi-let office building in Churchill Way, less than two minutes from Queen Street rail station. It has been enhanced by a recent refurbishment programme which included new communal meetings rooms and refurbished offices with comfort cooling and LED lighting. The building is owned by a private fund advised by Floreat, an independent investment group.

In these latest deals Redkite has moved from The Parade in Cardiff to take a 10 year lease on a 2,911 sq ft office suite on the 8th Floor, Simply Conveyancing signed a 5 year lease on 2,921 sq ft on the 1st Floor, and Bridewell has taken 2,917 sq ft on the 7th Floor.

Redkite is a growing law firm ​with a network of 14 offices across South Wales, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire.

Neil Walker, chief executive at Redkite said:

“The move ​to Churchill House demonstrates the on-going investment we are making in our people by providing colleagues with an attractive, modern working environment designed to facilitate collaborative working. Our people have embraced flexible working and we wanted to make sure that the days they do spend in the office are inspiring. The central location of Churchill House within Cardiff will also be convenient for our clients as well as making it easier for colleagues to socialise and enjoy city centre life.”

Sue Bence, chief legal officer at Simply Conveyancing, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be growing our team of property lawyers in Cardiff, and Churchill House, in its vibrant City Centre location, is an ideal base to support our growth ambitions.”

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank in Cardiff, commented:

“The landlord’s investment has helped introduce greater flexibility which enables us to accommodate occupier requirements from 20 to 100 people at Churchill House.”

John James, director of Fletcher Morgan, added:

“Churchill House provides high quality, modern office in a prime city centre location. The property’s extensive refurbishment includes an impressive reception area with a two storey atrium and also offers tenants good car parking, secure cycle storage, bookable meeting rooms, and on site building management.”

Churchill Way is also set to benefit greatly from the council’s Canal Quarter masterplan to reopen a concealed dock feeder canal running through the centre of Cardiff. Earlier this year contractors began a year-long project to reopen the canal underneath Churchill Way.

The canal was constructed in the 1830s to supply fresh water to the docks but was culverted over in 1949 to allow the construction of Churchill Way.

Trees, shrubs and benches will be installed around the canal, as well as an amphitheatre-style outdoor stage.

For details of current availability and pricing at Churchill House contact Knight Frank or Fletcher Morgan.