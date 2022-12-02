Transport for Wales Launch Women in Transport Hub

Transport for Wales (TfW) has partnered with Women in Transport to launch a new Welsh Hub that will empower women in the industry to maximise their potential.

Recent figures reveal that the transport sector is subjected to a significant gender gap with women making only 20% of the workforce of the Transport and Communications Industry in Wales.

The new Welsh Hub will look at how they can further support the current female workforce and how they can encourage more to the industry through helping remove any social barriers.

As part of the launch, Welsh Government has funded research that was carried out by Chwarae Teg to map out where women are working in the transport sector in Wales and to understand their experiences.

The research shows that women are notably under-represented in the occupational groups traditionally associated with men, particularly among engineers, vehicle maintenance and drivers. The new partnership will now use this data to inform their work and implement positive change in the transport industry across Wales.

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:

“There is a high demand for people to work in the transport and logistics sector. On average around 4,500 job vacancies in transport and logistics are posted online each month in Wales. It is therefore remarkable that women only make up 20% of the workforce. That is why I am pleased we have been able to sponsor this piece of work which looks at the barriers and challenges facing women entering the workforce and how they can be overcome.”

Jo Foxall, Customer Engagement Director at Transport for Wales and Wales Lead for Women in Transport added: