Climate Coalition: Building a Positive Net-Zero Consensus across the CCR

Cardiff Capital Region is on a mission to encourage the urgent decarbonisation required across the private sector, if we are to reach our net-zero goals here in Southeast Wales – and that mission came to life on the 30th of September, when 75 companies of varying size and industry attended a workshop designed to create awareness and build momentum for a CCR Climate Coalition: a potentially game-changing initiative to bring private sector enterprises together, creating an influential voice to champion a quicker transition to a zero-carbon future.

The name ‘Climate Coalition’ couldn’t be more apt – with collaboration simply critical to winning the race to zero – and CCR hopes that this new community of thinkers and doers will play a lead role in shaping the climate agenda, becoming a force for positive change in the face of an increasingly glaring climate emergency, in a region that accounts for 50% of the total Welsh economy.

The need for Urgent Action

Many core themes emerged in the workshop – from a current ‘green skills’ deficit, to the gaps in information availability and the absence of knowledge sharing – but one theme stood out above all else: the need for urgent action.

It’s clear that organisations across our region are aware of the need to adapt, and to adapt quickly, in many different areas.

CCR believes that the Climate Coalition can help alleviate some of these misconceptions that will hinder our collective transition to net-zero – with the CCR Energy Team working on numerous projects to accelerate our transition to sustainable ways of living, working, and travelling.

Join Our Movement & Be Heard

As we progress in forming the Coalition, we’ll endeavour to ensure that the wide and deep expertise which already exists within the region (and CCR) come together, enabling us – and empowering our businesses – to achieve the positive large-scale interventions that are so urgently required.

That process starts with listening and learning from the views of our private sector enterprises – and we have already created a state-of-the-region-survey that’s been sent to those who attended the workshop.

This is just the start of our movement, and it isn’t too late to become involved. If you’re an organisation interested in what the Climate Coalition has to offer, just contact [email protected] for more information, or to take part in our survey.