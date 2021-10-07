Tramshed Tech’s Award-Winning Incubator Confirm 2021 Cohort

Tramshed Tech were pleased to be awarded Incubator/Accelerator of the Year at Fintech Wales Awards last Thursday, just one week prior to the start of their 2021 Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups.

Twenty-nine startups have been accepted onto the twelve-week programme starting today designed to support entrepreneurs through the initial stages of building a business. The cohort will be provided with weekly workshops, peer-to-peer sessions, progress support and a large range of OnDemand video and written content. Tramshed Tech will also be leveraging their partners with Barclays Eagle Labs, the Accelerated Growth Programme, Geovation, and FinTech Wales, who will be engaged in the Academy for referrals, mentoring and advice.

The programme culminates in a demo day, where participants will pitch to a panel of investors whereby one lucky business will receive £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentoring support from Google for Startups as well as space and mentoring from Tramshed Tech to help with future business growth.

The Startup Academy 2021 cohort includes:

Airb-easy

Founders Lucy Bulley and Fran Brazil have designed Airb-easy which provides an online Airbnb co-hosting service to property owners who want to take the hassle but not the profit out of Airbnb-ing their property.

MYCulture

MYCulture addresses the plastic crisis by manufacturing a range of products made from plastic-eating fungi. Founder Sevcan Gazi, aims to offer products from shopping baskets to furniture to protein bars as well as replace plastic parts in home appliances.

Virtus Tech

Virtus Tech specialise in the creation and hosting of digital tours using a combination of virtual reality and digital features. Founders George Bellwood and Robin Davies leverage digital photography and key data insights to enable businesses to enter the rapidly growing virtual reality space.

Configur

Winners of Digital Startup of the Year at Wales Startup Awards 2021, Configur are a software development company with a passion for data. Founders Marco Oliver and Josh Evans aim to simplify processes to help businesses save time and money.

Discovery ETS

Founder of Discovery ETS, Prospera Sonuo Sibanda aims to empower children and young minds by providing a nurturing environment for solution finding in engineering, technology and science.

Lattice Build Technology

Founder of Lattice, Sankha Deep has designed a software that gives 360 visibility of a project's time-critical materials, right from the time it starts on the fabrication floor, transit phases, warehouse, onsite delivery & eventually to installation on-site using low-power BLE sensors.

Jacob’s Jobs

Jacob’s Jobs CEO Jacob Wright has designed a platform for jobseekers, freelancers and consultants to stand out and for recruiters and business owners to have a forum to post new openings and find top talent.

Venyu Limited

Venyu, created by Richard Lee is the airbnb for venues and event services. The app allows users to organise their events simply and efficiently, enter criteria and connect them directly with the venues or services that match their criteria.

My Procurement

Founded by Philippe Mele, My Procurement is a market place for engineering businesses. They offer customers access to a large number of industrial supplier catalogues and consolidate the purchasing power of users to negotiate higher discounts.

Ubookedit

Maciej Chmielewski has designed a booking service focusing on safeguarding catering businesses from no-shows, a wide spread issue in the hospitality industry.

RBuddie Ltd

RBuddie Ltd founded by Michael Copic is a receipt modular app designed for trade and SME’s as a way to scan and store reciepts ready to send to an accountant.

Let's Compare Health

Founders Stephanie Wilson and Oliver Wilson have developed a platform that allows users to find the best mental health support availble to them.

T3 Naturals

Founder Nitu Sharma initially set up a wellness tea business after leaving her job as a Senior Project Manager in Science research. She’s now developing an E-commerce platform that, as well as selling tea, acts as broker for a number of well-being brands and products from across the globe.

Time to sleep stories

This is an app for parents to help get their 4-14 year olds to sleep at night. Founder Austin Walters has created audio stories designed to calm minds and use breathing techniques to speed up the onset of sleep.

Soroni

Founded by Prince Appah, Soroni is a B2B marketing agency specifically designed to help SaaS & tech companies communicate technically difficult concepts in a way that customers will understand.

Jessica Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager and Academy Founder, Tramshed Tech said:

“To win Incubator/Accelerator of the Year at Fintech Wales Awards last week was a fantastic achievement and a great precursor to launching the Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups this week. We have been blown away by the talent that has applied to the Startup Academy this year and we’ve seen an exciting mix of pre-start and established businesses. Wales is currently outperforming the rest of the UK in creating new business starts and we’re confident that our 2021 cohort will be great contributors to the thriving startup ecosystem in Wales.”

Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK said:

“At Google for Startups we believe that the next groundbreaking innovation can be built anywhere. We’ve been so impressed with the Welsh startup community for years now, and Tramshed sits at the very heart of it. Having supported and connected us to some of our amazing alumni startups like Awen Collective or Concentric Health, taking on big challenges in the space of cybersecurity and healthcare, we’re thrilled to work with Tramshed Tech again and help discover the next big Welsh startup ”

To register your interest in the next Startup Academy starting 2022 visit – academy.tramshedtech.co.uk.