Contract Awarded for Transformative Swansea Energy Retrofit Scheme

As rising energy prices make headlines in the UK, an energy retrofit scheme hailed as the largest ever of its kind in the UK has taken a step closer to realisation following the appointment of Everwarm as lead contractor on the project.

The company will oversee the installation of state-of-the art renewable energy generation, energy storage and smart energy management technology in almost 650 homes in the Swansea community of Penderi.

It is anticipated that the community will generate as much as 60 per cent of their total electricity requirements, protecting against the impact of future energy price increases, improving resident comfort and well-being, as well as reducing carbon emissions by as much 350 tonnes per year.

The homes are owned and managed by Pobl Group, Wales’ largest provider of affordable housing, who have partnered with renewable energy tech and service supplier, Sero.

The innovative scheme is supported by £3.5m EU funds from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Welsh Government, and is seen as a stepping-stone to a wider investment into the Penderi area that will have a positive impact across the entire community.

Scott Paton, Operations Director, Everwarm, said:

“Here at Everwarm, we’re delighted to have such a driving role in the Penderi energy initiative. It’s a programme that’ll empower the Penderi community and give residents a greater control over their energy efficiency and household costs. We’re looking forward to working alongside Pobl, Sero and local residents to drive forward energy efficiency and develop the opportunities within your community. Together we can make a brighter future for Penderi.”

Everwarm are one the UK’s leading energy services and regeneration companies offering all forms of renewables solutions, insulation, heating, and regeneration services. Part of the Sureserve Group offering additions compliance services throughout the UK from 23 offices, the company has delivered over 300,000 energy services measures since 2010.

Solitaire Pritchard, Director of Regeneration, commented:

“More than ever, rising fuel prices is a very real issue, along with climate change, and we must be innovative in how we tackle this crisis. “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Everwarm as lead contractor on the Penderi energy project and are looking forward to them commencing work on a scheme that will tackle the challenge head on, transforming our homes in the community, making them more environmentally and financially sustainable for the future.”

James Williams, co-founder and CEO of Sero added:

“As a result of the energy crisis and in the lead up to COP26, the spotlight is now firmly focused on the role our homes need to play in helping tackle the climate emergency. The Penderi scheme will demonstrate how we can significantly improve existing homes, at a community scale, to improve comfort and well-being, protect against future energy price hikes, whilst also reducing carbon to work towards hitting net zero.” “The project will also demonstrate new methods of socialisation of renewable energy benefits across the community, ensuring that all residents benefit from the distributed community generation.”

Everwarm will utilise local skills for the project wherever possible and, in particular, are looking to recruit Solar PV and battery storage installers. Anyone interested in learning more about the project should contact [email protected] or to apply to work as part of the team email [email protected]