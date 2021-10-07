UK Showcases Welsh Firm at Global Investment Summit

Wales-based water technology company Hydro Industries will be among 12 of the UK’s leading green innovators to showcase their technology to some of the world’s most high-profile investors at the Global Investment Summit on 19th October.

Hosted by the Prime Minister and supported by members of the Royal Family, the Summit will demonstrate Britain’s commitment to green industrial revolution, in the UK and abroad, ahead of COP26, and promote the UK as a top destination for foreign investment.

Around 200 investors attending the Summit will see the latest cutting-edge innovation that is helping deliver key areas of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan, helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number one centre for green technology.

The showcase will demonstrate major leaps forward in renewable energy, displaying pioneering tidal turbine technology from Orbital Marine Power, to advancements in green technologies like the world’s first zero-emission double decker hydrogen bus by Wrightbus.

Household names like Rolls-Royce will showcase models of its all-electric aircraft and small modular reactor, and start-ups such as Automated Architecture will display its robot-assembled automated sustainable construction systems for housing, which could speed up the delivery of homes across the country.

Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone said:

“Our Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map, and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

“These businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology – from major advances in tidal turbines and fusion energy, to electric vehicle development and zero emission aircrafts.

“These industries of the future will not only help ensure a cleaner, greener planet but also create high value jobs across the UK.”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:

“Wales is ideally-placed to develop its potential as a leader in green technology and industry.

“As we approach the COP26 summit, it’s fantastic to see innovators like Hydro Industries showcase how Welsh businesses can contribute to the cleaner, greener global economy of the future.”

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said:

“The transition to net zero is a societal imperative and one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time. We are proud to play our part in the Global investment Summit alongside the UK Government, demonstrating the positive transforming power of industrial technology.”

Hydro Industries Chief Executive, Wayne Preece, said:

“Hydro is proud to deploy British technology to clear up industrial waste, protect the environment and provide safe drinking water in some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities whilst creating decent jobs and opportunities at home.”

The Ten Point Plan will mobilise £12bn of government investment to create and support up to 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the UK – and unlock three times as much private sector investment by 2030.

In the last decade Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has created more than 700,000 jobs across the country, and since April 2019 projects supported by the Department for International Trade have contributed more than £7 billion to the economy.

Inward investment also helps level up the UK by making companies more profitable, which means they can invest back into local economies and stronger supply chains, and more sustainable communities for the future.