Tramshed Tech Opens New Co-Working Hub for Tech, Digital & Creative Startups in Goodsheds Barry

Tramshed Tech, ‘The Home of Startups in Wales’, has opened its new co-working hub in Barry’s Goodsheds complex, offering workspaces, business support services and skills training to entrepreneurs, startups and scaling businesses.

Since Tramshed Tech opened its first co-working space in Grangetown, Cardiff in 2016, it has developed an award-winning brand and class-leading reputation, supporting a growing community of members. As well as developing an award-winning Startup Academy, Tramshed Tech has secured partnerships with industry leaders across the UK and Europe unlocking an impactful network to their members and delivering access to programmes such as the Barclay Eagle Labs and maker spaces.

2022 has seen Tramshed Tech expand across South Wales, with new locations now open in One Central Square, Cardiff; Griffin House, Newport Market; and now Goodsheds, Barry, with two more openings due in 2023.

Tramshed Tech Barry is situated in Goodsheds – the first sustainable urban high street in Britain and an ideal location to eat, live, play and now, work. As well as an open plan co-working space, there are private workspaces that are bookable as office space, meeting rooms or event space.

With flexibility built into the Tramshed model, a range of memberships are available, including a one-off day pass, part-time co-working, full-time co-working (24/7 access), as well as bespoke flexi office packages. An introductory co-working offer is available until 31st October 2022, which gets new members 50% off full-time and 25% off part-time memberships for the first 3 months, when you sign up to 6 months. There is also an option to book a free trial.

Virtual Memberships are available for business owners looking for a registered address and mail forwarding services. Virtual members also become part of the Tramshed Tech community, with access to member socials, exclusive offers and events.

Tramshed Tech runs an award-winning Startup Academy and the next starts 10th November 2022, with registration closing 21st October and a 1-hour lunch time taster session taking place in Tramshed Tech, Grangetown, on Tuesday 18th October, for anyone who wants to learn more about the Academy.

The free 12-week Academy programme is designed to support pre-start and early-stage businesses in tech, digital and creative industries. During the programme, you will learn everything from shaping a brand and sales narrative, to product market-fit, as well as training to get pitch perfect.

The cohort receives 2 hours of content per week, delivered by industry experts, plus 1 hour of peer-to-peer sessions per week and optional 1:1's with speakers and mentors. Week 11 is Demo Day, which sees the cohort pitch to a room of potential investors, mentors and partners.

For more information on Tramshed Tech, Barry and everything on offer, please contact [email protected] or visit www.tramshedtech.co.uk/locations/goodsheds

Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council commented about the arrival of Tramshed Tech in the area:

“The Goodsheds is a hugely imaginative and successful urban regeneration project and a great example of collaboration between the public and private sectors, brought about by developer DS Properties, the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Welsh Government and Newydd Housing Association.” “It is a fantastic development that has breathed new life into an important and historic local building and created much needed jobs, homes and leisure facilities for the benefit of Barry and beyond. It is part of widespread regeneration work taking place across Barry and follows on from a series of similar schemes.” “I’m delighted that Tramshed Tech has also now become part of the project, providing the perfect environment and expert support for new digital businesses.”

With Louise Harris, Co-Founder & CEO, Tramshed Tech, commenting:

“Tramshed Tech recently sponsored the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, and it was so inspiring to see the innovation, creativity and talent across the Vale. Over the past 6 months, we have opened 3 new locations across South Wales, including One Central Square, Cardiff, Griffin House, Newport Market and now Barry. These exciting new sites combine to offer a fantastic opportunity to further serve and help grow the Welsh tech and digital ecosystem and we encourage any local founders and entrepreneurs to engage with us and access the support we offer, such as our free Startup Academy.”

