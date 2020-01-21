Training Company Begins 25th Year of Delivering Skills

A leading work-based learning company, which delivers apprenticeships across Wales, has begun the new decade and its 25th year of delivering skills with a glowing inspection report.

Cambrian Training, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, received ‘Good’ judgements across all inspection areas from Estyn, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales.

To celebrate the inspection report launch, the company held a reception on Thursday, which was attended by local Assembly Member Russell George, Shadow Minister for Economy Infrastructure and Skill, employers, apprentices and staff.

Cambrian Training delivers Foundation Apprenticeships, Apprenticeships and Higher Apprenticeships in Hospitality, including Craft Cuisine and British Institute of Innkeepers, Food and Drink Manufacture, Butchery, Health and Social Care, Children’s Early Years, Equine, Financial Services, Team Leading and Management, Engineering and Manufacturing Technologies, Retail and Customer Service, Sustainable Resource Management and Water Engineering.

The company’s sub-contractors include Call of the Wild, Haddon Training, Lifetime Training, Progression Training, Sirius Skills and Wiser Academy.

The inspection report highlights that the company’s senior leadership team has established a successful corporate culture with a strong identity, rooted in its locality and its specialist core provision, which has been developed in response to employers’ needs.

It notes the delivery of masterclasses to supplement and broaden learners’ experiences and a partnership approach with employers to create opportunities for learners to grow and develop.

The company’s strategic approach to support the communities and economy of Wales is also recognised in the evidence-based report.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training’s managing director, said:

“The acknowledgement and recognition of strong vocational skills and the ability for them to be applied in the workplace by the apprentices on our programmes is at the core of our teaching and learning. “The dedication of our workforce and the partnership approach we encourage with businesses are key to securing a wide range of practical skills that benefit the individuals that we work with and help to establish them as valuable employees.”

Anne Jones, Cambrian Training’s director of quality and skills, said the company was delighted to receive ‘Good’ judgements across all inspection areas, which confirmed its status as one of Wales’ top training providers.

“The report is a glowing endorsement of our company, our quality staff and our sub-contractors and gives us a solid platform to continue improving and developing,” she added.

Mr George said: