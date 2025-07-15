Inquiry Launched into the ‘Growing Crisis’ Facing General Practice in Wales

The Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee has launched a major inquiry into the “growing crisis” facing General Practice (GP) services in Wales.

The inquiry aims to deliver practical recommendations to the Welsh Government to secure the future of GP services.

The inquiry began with a key evidence session bringing together members of the general practice workforce from across Wales to hear directly about their experiences and insights. A panel of professionals gave evidence to the Committee in a public session.

The experiences of GPs, a practice nurse, and practice manager have also been captured to provide first-hand account of the key concerns, including concerns about the funding model, workforce recruitment and retention, and the “damaging impact” of negative public and political discourse on morale and patient care.

Dr James Pink, a GP partner, said flaws in the funding model were damaging services:

“It doesn’t really work in Wales. It means we’ve got a problem in this area where we are the lowest funded health board in the whole of the UK. Clearly our patients are the main people who are most impacted.”

An increased workload is placing an unbearable pressure on GPs, said Dr Meilyr Gruffudd:

“I often work in the evening and on days off. Being able to recruit more staff would help… but we can’t afford to employ them. The increase in the National Insurance payment is equivalent to the salary of one staff member.”

A negative narrative is damaging morale and staff and patient relations, according to John Williams, practice manager and partner, who said:

“There is an unfortunate narrative that GPs are not seeing patients. It impacts staff retention, recruitment and morale, but also lowers patients expectations and makes relationships difficult.”

Nia Boughton is a consultant nurse for primary care. Among her priorities is urgent recruitment for a workforce that is nearing retirement. She said:

“I’d like to see investment in the workforce in primary care nursing. 50% of our workforce is over the age of 55. If we don’t act quickly now we face a catastrophe.”

The Chair of the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee, Peter Fox MS, said:

“We are embarking on a vital inquiry to uncover the root causes of the pressures facing our GP services. From the video evidence already submitted, it’s clear that the service is under significant pressure, leaving us in no doubt about the importance of this inquiry. “We know the frustrations felt in communities across Wales, and we are determined to listen, scrutinise government action, and recommend solutions that must be acted on without delay. “We’re grateful to the many healthcare professionals joining us today. Their evidence will be central to this inquiry, which will be our priority throughout the Senedd’s autumn term.”

More evidence sessions with Health Boards, patient representatives and other stakeholders will proceed from September onwards. Evidence gathered will be put to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Jeremy Miles MS, as they face Committee scrutiny before the inquiry reaches its conclusion.

A report containing the Committee’s recommendations will be published and presented to the Welsh Government for a response ahead of a debate in the Senedd.