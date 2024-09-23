Trailblazer in Sustainable Farming Unveils New Developments for Organic September

A Trailblazer in sustainable farming and food production has unveiled a series of new developments in time for Organic September.

The 12,500-acre Rhug Estate, near Corwen in North Wales, has been a pioneer in green agriculture for more than two decades, at the forefront of advances in the sector.

Led by owner Lord Newborough, the 100-strong team at Rhug have pushed the envelope even further in 2024, introducing systems, processes and facilities to benefit customers and the many animals they have on-site, including North American Bison and slow-maturing turkeys.

One of just seven businesses in Wales to receive a Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen, Rhug Estate is working on numerous initiatives that will further cement its position as a leading voice in organic farming and the health and wellbeing sector, with its award-winning Wild Beauty range produced from foraged ingredients.

Recent developments included the construction of modern and efficient mobile poultry sheds to accommodate up to 12,000 chickens, which complement the nearby solar farm, hydro turbines and biomass boilers, running alongside riverside corridors.

Reflecting on the strides made at Rhug Estate in recent years, Lord Newborough said:

“There has been a period of significant investment in carbon neutral processes and green energy projects which will have a positive impact on our carbon footprint and the local area. “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and while we are fully behind the Organic September campaign, every month is organic here. “We celebrate and promote biodiversity and the journey to net zero, always looking at ways to utilise the land with new techniques and technology to ensure the best and most-sustainably produced food and drink for our loyal customers.”

Organic September is an awareness month which aims to encourage people to look for organic products.

Developments in the last two years included fitting a hydrogen electrolyser to one of the Rhug delivery vans that travels to London twice a week, reducing exhaust emissions by up to 80%, and fuel combustion by 20%.

Meanwhile, the cutting plant introduced an electrical forklift, replacing the original tractor used to move items around the site; staff have undertaken carbon literacy training to sharpen their knowledge on climate change, and there was the introduction of ‘regenerative agriculture' methods, transitioning to a rotational grazing system to support soil health, as well as improving the overall efficiency of livestock systems.

Estate Farm Manager Emyr Owen, from Llanrwst, added: