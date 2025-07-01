Swansea Start-ups Named Among Best in Wales

Two Swansea start-up companies have been named among the best in Wales.

At the regional finals of the UK Start-Up Awards, The Cusp won marketing, advertising and public relations start-up of the year, while Hannah Worth, of Bowla – a Bowl with a Roll – won young entrepreneur of the year.

The Cusp has been supported by a website development grant and a business growth grant from Swansea Council via the UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Bowla – a Bowl with a Roll – has been supported by a website development grant.

Founded by Jess Hickman and Louise Rengozzi, The Cusp now has clients throughout the UK as well as in Abu Dhabi.

Louise said:

“Winning this award is a huge milestone for us. It’s a real sense of achievement and a sign that we’re doing something right. “Over the past two and a half years, we’ve made incredible progress, and that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Swansea Council’s business advisors from the start. “Their guidance, along with backing from the Shared Prosperity Fund, helped us grow with purpose, create local jobs and invest in people. We’re super proud to be building something that supports careers and futures right here in Swansea.”

Bowla – a Bowl with a Roll – is a micro bakery and lunch outlet based in Swansea Market.

Hannah Worth, who founded the business with her father, said:

“To have my hard work recognised on a regional scale has been massive. It’s made me reflect on the successes and pitfalls of building a business from scratch. I’m extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received from the council and our customers.”

Both The Cusp and Hannah will now compete with other regional winners at the UK-wide award finals.