Trade Disruption Hits Red Meat Industry

Wales’s lamb and beef sector is anxiously awaiting developments to help it access crucial European markets, in the wake of border closures due to fears of the spread of the new strain of the COVID virus and the looming Brexit trade deadline.

Normally in December, around 3,000 tonnes of sheepmeat and 1,500 tonnes of beef would be exported from Wales, with over 90% going to Europe in a trade worth around £15million in a single month.

However yesterday, Channel and Irish Sea ports were closed as other countries imposed movement restrictions to halt the potential spread of the new COVID variant from the UK.

Many farmers are keeping a close eye on information from livestock marts, with daily figures available on the Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) website showing lower throughput as farmers delay bringing lambs to market.

HCC Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said,