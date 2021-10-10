Towergate Insurance Brokers Expand Swansea Team with New Appointments

Leading independent insurance brokers Towergate Insurance Brokers has expanded its Welsh team with two new appointments.

Andrew Davies joins Towergate Insurance Brokers as an Account Executive, bringing a wealth of industry experience from his time spent working as a branch manager.

Discussing his new role, Andrew said:

“Towergate is a thriving, vibrant business whose capabilities provide me with a great opportunity to continue to develop my career within the industry. “Their client-focused ethos complements my own values and their progressive plans to drive the business forward offers an exciting future. I look forward to building great relationships with new colleagues and clients alike whilst developing my own skillset in new and exciting ways.”

Lisa Bolton-Higgon, who previously worked with Andrew at Douglas Insurance Brokers, has also joined the team in Swansea as a Complex Commercial Account Handler. In her role, Lisa will be working with new and existing clients, assisting the Account Executives with all aspects of insurance broking.

Lisa said:

“Within the broking industry Towergate is known for its capabilities of offering integrated products and services and I am excited to work and develop my career within a client-focused organisation whose ethos and values mirror my own. “I look forward to building good relationships with my new colleagues across the group and to thrive and gain more knowledge so that together we can ensure our clients receive a first-class service.”

Gary Stevens, Area Managing Director Wales at Towergate Insurance Brokers said:

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew and Lisa to the Swansea team. Andrew and Lisa’s drive to continually better themselves is admirable and, combined with their industry experience, makes them positive additions to our team. “These appointments further demonstrate our commitment to investing in Welsh talent to complement our existing teams in Cardiff, Swansea and Haverfordwest. It’s great to have Andrew and Lisa on board and I look forward to working with them both.”

Towergate Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisors. Boasting an experienced team of insurance specialists, Towergate Insurance Brokers has built a solid reputation for understanding many business sectors and industries, and the everyday risks they face in today’s increasingly complex world. They also look after the insurance needs of private individuals and families seeking tailored personal covers.