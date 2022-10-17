Tourism Innovation Events for Conwy Businesses Launch Today

The best local and international knowledge and expertise will be shared with Conwy tourism and hospitality businesses at a series of 10 free events which begin today.

The Tourism Innovation Programme events, which include keynote speakers, facilitated discussion forums, workshops, masterclasses and training, aim to provide valuable knowledge and insight for businesses to take away and apply immediately.

This programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund and supported by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Mostyn Estates. Visit northwalestourism.com/tourism-innovation-programme/ for full details about the events and how to register.

A ‘Best of Conwy’ networking event, which aims to build partnerships and stronger local supply chains, launches the series on Monday at Venue Cymru, Llandudno from 10.30am to 1pm.

A panel session on “Sourcing and supporting local” will be chaired by Ashley Rogers, chief executive of North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council. Panellists include

Sean Taylor, Zip World owner, farmer Gareth Jones, Adam Williams, Tir Prince Group, Glenn Evans, managing director of Snowdonia Hospitality & Leisure Limited, Gareth Jones, UK Leisure Living managing director, Caroline Roberts, Penderyn, Emiko Corney, Japanese tourism ambassador for North Wales.

The events continue with a Zoom webinar on’ Sustainability’ on Wednesday, October 19 from 10.30am to 12.30pm hosted by Frankie Hobro, owner and director of Anglesey Sea Zoo and Marine Resource Centre who will be joined by Paul Conroy from Byway.

Later the same day, from 2pm to 4pm, Green Key, an international, voluntary eco-label developed specifically for the tourism sector, hosts a ‘Green Agenda’ event at the Quay Hotel & Spa, Deganwy. The event will highlight how Green Key accreditation can benefit businesses and Wales as a sustainable destination.

Adventure Parc Snowdonia, Dolgarrog hosts two workshops on Friday, October 21. ‘Getting customers to help you meet your sustainability goals’ will be the morning topic for Denise Hampson, a consultant who will advise how customers can help a business become more planet-friendly.

In the afternoon, Laura Gainor, an employer branding consultant, will share key principles for ‘Attracting talent to your business’ With tourism and hospitality facing a workforce shortage, she will advise businesses how to stand out as a great place to work.

‘Sustainable Innovation: Designing for people, planet AND profit’ is the topic of a Zoom webinar on Monday, October 24, from 2pm to 4pm. Host Chris Bellamy, a sustainable design and strategy expert, will explain how business growth can benefit the environment and society.

Creative copywriter Carla Hawkins hosts a Zoom webinar titled ‘How to write great copy’ on Wednesday, October 26, from 6pm to 7.30pm. She will reveal how copywriting can make a business stand out by making their advertising and media channels work harder.

Training consultant Melanie Cash will deliver a masterclass on ‘Developing excellent customer service skills’ at the Imperial Hotel, Llandudno on Thursday, October 27, from 10am to 1pm.

The series ends with two events at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on Monday, October 31. The morning event will see Detective Superintendent Paul Peters, director of The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales, focus on ‘Cyber Security’, highlighting simple steps to protect against the threat of cybercrime

The afternoon topic will be ‘How will your business benefit from the Tourism Xchange Great Britain platform?’ This digital, one-stop exchange enables businesses to manage live availability, pricing and bookings across multiple distributors.

Gary Jones, Tourism Innovation Hub Project Manager at [email protected], said: