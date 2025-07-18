Glamorgan Cricket Launches New Podcast Series ‘Beyond the Boundary’

Cricket in Wales is back in the spotlight. Glamorgan Cricket is launching a new podcast series, Beyond the Boundary, in partnership with Business News Wales, shining a light on the growing influence and resurgence of cricket across Wales.

This inaugural episode examines how the sport is becoming a dynamic force not only on the pitch, but also across Welsh society and the economy. Featuring contributions from Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Welsh Fire and other key stakeholders, Beyond the Boundary delves into the people, partnerships and projects powering the game’s evolution in Wales.

Cricket in Wales is undergoing a revival, with Glamorgan re-establishing itself as a competitive presence in UK county cricket, while the Welsh Fire franchise continues to grow its national profile through The Hundred, driving attendance, rising revenues, and new fan engagement across the country.

Sophia Gardens, home to Glamorgan and one of the UK’s most iconic city-centre stadiums, has also become a year-round venue of choice for business conferences, community events and international matches, bolstering its economic contribution and civic value to Cardiff and beyond.

The podcast also explores the collaborative work of Glamorgan in expanding access to cricket across schools, underrepresented communities and the next generation of Welsh talent. Through targeted initiatives, inclusive participation programmes, and strategic partnerships with councils and education bodies, cricket is being used as a platform for wellbeing, social connection and opportunity.

Dan Cherry, Chief Executive of Glamorgan Cricket, said:

“Beyond the Boundary podcast series gives us a platform to tell the full story of cricket’s transformation in Wales, from elite performance to grassroots inclusion. Glamorgan, Welsh Fire and our partners are working hard to deliver impact both on and off the field, and we’re delighted to share that growth vision with a wider audience.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, added:

“This podcast represents everything Business News Wales stands for, creating space for Welsh institutions to showcase the economic, social and cultural contribution they make. Sport is a major pillar of the Welsh economy, and cricket has a vital role to play in its future.”

Beyond the Boundary will run as a regular series, with future episodes featuring key figures within the club, business partners, and community leaders.

The first episode will be available soon.