Why I Built a Drinks Brand That Puts Welsh First

When I set out to create DIRWEST, I wasn’t just developing a drinks brand – I was creating something rooted in Welsh identity. For me, DIRWEST is a way to put our culture, our language, and our values front and centre in a space that’s increasingly crowded but often lacking that sense of place.

The idea had been bubbling away for a while. I’ve worked in the Welsh food and drink industry for more than 15 years, supporting producers and helping to build their presence in the market through the Cywain programme. But it was when I began drinking less myself – opting for more alcohol-free options during the week – that I noticed how few non-alcoholic options spoke to me as a Welsh consumer. There were plenty of alternatives out there, but none that reflected our language or heritage in any meaningful way.

That was the gap I saw, and that’s what DIRWEST set out to fill.

The name itself is the Welsh word for temperance. It’s a nod to the generations before us, particularly the chapel-going women of Wales, often depicted in traditional dress and drinking tea. It’s a playful reference, but also a serious one. The last ‘dry’ Sunday in Dwyfor wasn’t that long ago, and in many ways it feels like we’re still negotiating our relationship with alcohol, choice, and identity.

When I received a £5,000 bursary from the Vale of Glamorgan Council, through Shared Prosperity Funding, it gave me the confidence to move from idea to action. That funding allowed me to cover early costs such as trademarking, design work and product development and reduced the personal risk of starting something new.

Thanks to my experience in the sector and the support of great collaborators, things moved quickly. I already had strong relationships with buyers and producers, and I knew who I wanted to work with, from distilleries to graphic designers. The drinks themselves are made and bottled in Wales using UK-sourced ingredients, and the visual identity, particularly the design of the gin-style botanical spirit, has drawn consistent praise from customers wherever we go.

It’s grown steadily from there. We’ve had a strong response at local markets and food festivals, with Crickhowell recently standing out as one of the busiest and most engaged. People are curious, and once they try the products, they very often go on to buy.

But the product is only part of the story. I’m passionate about using the Welsh language not as an afterthought, but as a foundation. Our labelling is in Welsh first. Our website and social media posts are bilingual. The beer – our alcohol-free IPA – is called Yma O Hyd. And I want that to feel completely natural. After all, no one thinks twice about French on a bottle of wine or Spanish on a beer label. Why should it be any different with Welsh, especially when the product is made here?

There’s evidence to support this approach too. Welsh Government research consistently shows that ‘Welshness’ adds value in the marketplace. Consumers across the UK, not just in Wales, associate Welsh products with quality and freshness. We should be more confident in celebrating that, at home as well as over the border.

That sense of place also informs our environmental choices. Sustainability is a key part of DIRWEST’s approach, from our lightweight, recycled-glass bottles and organic ink labels to our use of aluminium cans and recyclable cardboard packaging. It’s all made with the lightest footprint we can manage. That’s part of our responsibility as producers based in Wales, where our landscape is both a backdrop and a resource.

Looking ahead, I want to build a wider range of non-alcoholic drinks and mixers. I’d like to create jobs and contribute to the local economy near Cowbridge, where we’re based. But most of all, I want people to see Welsh products – and the Welsh language – as something they’re proud to buy into. Something that’s modern, relevant, and rooted in who we are.

Vale of Glamorgan Council recently launched the Taste of the Vale directory, which aims to connect residents and visitors with local food producers. The directory highlights the county's food and farming heritage, and provides a guide to local producers, vineyards, dairies, bakeries, and more. To view the Taste of the Vale producer directory, visit the webpage here.