Tourism Chief Welcomes £33.1m Levelling Up Fund Investment in Mid Wales

A Mid Wales tourism leader has described the announcement of £33.1 million investment in the region from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund as “fantastic news” for the region.

Mid Wales has three of the 10 schemes across Wales that were granted £121 million funding in last week’s Budget.

Powys County Council, supported by the Canal & River Trust, received £15.4m for the restoration the Montgomery Canal. The council was also awarded £6.9m for three projects – two in Brecon, including refurbishing Theatre Brycheiniog and establishing a multi-agency hub, and one in Llandrindod Wells, where a brown-field site will be redeveloped for housing.

Ceredigion Council successfully bid for £10.8m to revitalise and regenerate Aberystwyth’s sea front area. The funding will contribute to creating a Living Harbour and revitalised promenade and help to realise Aberystwyth University’s plans to bring new life to the Old College building.

The funding for the Montgomery Canal will be invested in restoring navigation to most of a 4.4-mile section from the English border at Llanymynech to Arddleen, near Welshpool.

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia, is delighted with the funding secured for the region.