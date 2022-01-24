Tourism Business Opportunity at the Heart of Afan Forest Park

An exciting opportunity has arisen for prospective operators to tender for a lease to operate and maintain a café, informal visitor information centre and campsite at the popular Afan Forest Park tourist destination in Port Talbot’s Afan Valley.

Afan Forest Park is one of the most well established mountain biking destinations within the UK and the area’s beautiful walking and cycling trails add to the Forest Park’s appeal as a popular destination for families.

The successful tenderer will be required to enter into both an operating and lease agreement with the council for a ten year period.

There will also be an option to extend the lease for a further 10 years.

The café, visitor centre, new adventure playground and campsite (including three new camper van electrical hook up points in the main car park) act as one of the main visitor hubs for the Afan Forest Park.

The leaseholder will benefit from the services already being offered by existing leaseholders including the onsite bike shop and the South Wales Miners’ Museum. The successful tenderer’s proposal will enhance the overall offer for visitors to Afan Forest Park.

At the heart of the park, the visitor centre is the starting point for iconic biking trails such as the Rookie, Blue Scar, Penhydd and Y Wal as well as the Rheilffordd cycleway (Sustrans Route 887) and a number of waymarked walks which enjoy panoramic views.

The bidder offering the most economically advantageous bid at the end of the price and quality assessment will be recommended for acceptance and appointment to the Operating Agreement as the sole operator.

The tender closing date is February 10, 2022 (tenders accepted no later than 12 noon). A final decision on the new operator is expected to be made in March this year.

Potential bidders are able to book to attend a Supplier Awareness Day at Afan Forest Park Visitor Centre on 18th and 19th January, Attendance is strictly by appointment only.

More details can be found on this link; https://www.sell2wales.gov.wales/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=JAN383981.

If you have any queries in relation to this tender please contact the Neath Port Talbot Council Procurement section at: [email protected]