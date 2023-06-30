Topland Submits Plans for Cardiff City Centre Student Accommodation Scheme

Plans have now been submitted to Cardiff Council for a new highly sustainable, city centre student accommodation scheme.

The plans have been submitted by property and investment firm Topland Group who are working in collaboration with student and residential development specialist Colico Living.

Following a recent public consultation, the plans will see the redevelopment of the existing Friary House building on Greyfriars Road, to deliver high quality student accommodation alongside new commercial space on the ground floor.

Designed by ECE Westworks Architects, the proposed building will be designed, built and operated to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, which is an award used to specify and measure the sustainability performance of buildings. The plans would also enhance existing biodiversity on the site through the proposed green and blue roofs to collect rain water and encourage nature to thrive.

The plans would deliver 600 student bedspaces, and see the existing largely redundant building replaced with an 11-storey building rising towards the back of the site to 25-storeys.

Lisa Timberlake, project lead for Colico Living said:

“Following a successful consultation on our draft planning application, we have made some refinements, and are pleased to now be in a position to submit our final plans to Cardiff Council for consideration. Our scheme provides sustainable, city-centre accommodation that can help meet the growing demand for high quality student accommodation, whilst also reducing demand for homes in family neighbourhoods near the city-centre.”

William Davies, director of asset management at Topland Group said:

“This is an important milestone for us in terms of ensuring a positive future for Friary House. We are really excited to submit these plans for this key city centre site, that will introduce new vibrancy into this location and add a positive outlook to the streetscape.”

Full information about the plans can be found on the Council’s planning portal.