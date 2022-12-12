Top 10 Spas In Wales Revealed by Spabreaks.com

Mercure Holland House Hotel & Spa Cardiff has been revealed as the top spa in Wales. The findings have been revealed by Europe’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com which totalled 23.10% of all bookings made in Wales this year.

Spa-goers will predominantly find the top hotel destinations in Cardiff and the South East. The Celtic Manor Resort falls just short of the number one spot, with Voco St. David’s and Park Plaza in Cardiff following closely behind. The rest of the top spas in the area includes Vale Resort, Bryn Meadows Golf, Hotel and Spa, Delta Hotels by Marriott St. Pierre Country Club and The Parkgate Hotel.

Best Western Heronston Hotel and Spa in Mid Wales and The Springfield Hotel in the North Coast region held the penultimate and final spot in the top ten on Spabreaks.com.

With more than 700 spa destinations in the UK and overseas to choose from, Spabreaks.com’s elite list recommends spas across the country, making it easier than ever for holidaymakers to find somewhere close to home. There’s also the opportunity to book half day packages – giving workers and parents restricted by the school run flexibility when it comes to accessing the spa.

According to Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby, spa days are not only the perfect retreat for a special occasion, but also a way to improve mental and physical health with regular attendance.

“Invest in yourself by prioritising your well-being and it will be the best decision ever made,” she says. Abi added: “Our unbeatable selection of top-quality spa hotels across the country means you’re never too far away from a day or night of luxury. Invest in prioritising your self-care and see the results come back in spades.”

Top 5 Spa Hotels in Wales

1. Mercure Holland House Hotel & Spa Cardiff

Mercure Holland House Hotel & Spa is situated in Wales’ vibrant capital city of Cardiff.

The four-star hotel boasts a relaxed atmosphere in an excellent location, offering guests an 18-metre swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi and fully functioning gym.

2. Celtic Manor

Celtic Manor is a five-star resort that promises the “ultimate pampering journey”.

It has not one, but two spas including the award-winning Forum Spa and Ocius Treatment Rooms and facilities intended to help guests “unwind, relax and re-energise”.

3. Voco St. David’s, Cardiff

Perfectly position on Cardiff Bay is Voco St. David’s – a landmark luxury five-star hotel.

Those visiting are encouraged to take advantage of relaxation, which the spa host believes to be “good for the soul”.

After an invigorating swim, guests can walk through the water corridor to stand beneath swan-neck fountains before indulging on a bubbling waterbed. Then there’s the chance to enjoy time in the hottub, sauna or deep relaxation lounge.

4. Park Plaza, Cardiff

Unwind in The Laguna Spa at Park Plaza in Cardiff, which offers visitors a heated 20metre stainless steel swimming pool, spa bath and feature steam room. It’s designed to be “an oasis of calm” within the four-star deluxe hotel.

5. The Vale Resort

The Vale Resort can be found within a 650-acre private estate in the Vale of Glamorgan countryside.

The luxury four-star hotel offers world class facilities, including a 20metre swimming, whirlpool bath, as well as sauna and steam rooms.

For more information or to book visit www.spabreaks.com or call 0800 043 6600.