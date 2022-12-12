Zipworld Tower Offers ‘Work and Lunch Deal’ with Chance to Fly the Zipline

With many businesses now moving to work from home and hybrid working models, Zip World Tower at Rhigos is inviting locals to enjoy its Cegin Glo Bar and Bistro as a unique work from home space.

For just £10, locals can work in a stunning mountain setting, making use of the WiFi, facilities and heated space, with lunch and a hot drink included too. They can also enter a draw to win a free ride on Phoenix, the world’s fastest seated zip line, by dropping off a business card at the bar.

The offer is available on Mondays and Fridays, 9am – 5pm and provides a welcome change of surroundings. Zip World’s Cegin Glo Bar and Bistro is a modern, coal-mining inspired space with stunning floor-to-ceiling views of the Rhigos Mountain range beyond. With a selection of armchair areas, high tables and a quieter mezzanine upstairs, there’s plenty of space to settle in for a productive day, while watching the world and zipliners go by outside.

This initiative comes as an increasing number of local businesses are moving to work from home and hybrid working models, and with Zip World now entering its off-peak season, there is plenty of space to come and enjoy a new, inspiring working environment.

Zip World’s commercial director, Andrew Hudson, said:

“We have an extremely beautiful, unique and inspiring venue, with plenty of space, power outlets and a great WiFi connection. Our staff often use Cegin Glo as working spaces to host meetings and knuckle down on some emails, so we’d like to invite local work-from-home residents to come along and enjoy the space too. It can become boring and repetitive seeing the same four walls each day, so offering up our space along with a bit of lunch is something we’re really excited to do.”

Spaces will be available in the restaurant itself and the mezzanine on the building's’ top floor, which boasts stunning views of the mountain range beyond – this spot is perfect if you have zoom meetings to attend.

To work from Zip World, simply turn up on the day and pay your £10 at the reception or bar.