Tin Can Kitchen Steps Up to Serve Local Newport Community

Rogerstone based Tin Can Kitchen, has launched a street food inspired takeaway delivery service, providing hungry residents of the wider Gwent community with Cajun inspired burgers, sides and dough-it-yourself pizza kits.

Residents of Newport, South Wales, have taken a shine to new takeaway delivery service Tin Can Kitchen, a shipping container converted into a state-of-the-art food kitchen, serving a packed menu of Louisiana style Cajun burgers, New York style thin-crust pizzas, as-well as make-at-home pizza kits and a range of tasty side dishes.

Tin Can Kitchen also cater to vegans and vegetarians and have a separate children’s and gluten free menu.

However, despite early success and a buzz on social media, the business was very nearly shelved.

The terrible situation surrounding Covid-19 almost forced head chef and co-owner of Tin Can Kitchen, Barry Fallon, to postpone the launch of Tin Can Kitchen, which was originally conceived as Newport’s first outdoor food court and bar (subject to planning).

With some help from friends, family and the rest of the Tin Can Kitchen team, Barry managed to successfully pivot and launch the business, despite the uncertainty surrounding the current pandemic, quickly turning Tin Can Kitchen into a takeaway delivery service, serving local residents – hungry for normality – a small taste of the Tin Can Kitchen experience.

“The original idea for Tin Can Kitchen was pretty straight forward. Drawing from my experience of cooking and serving food in places such as Louisiana, Serbia and Greece, I wanted to provide the people of Newport county with a new place to hang out, eat delicious street food from some of the best traders across Wales, and drink and have fun until the early hours. Unfortunately, I’ve had to put that on hold for now, but the team and I were keen to do our bit for the local community, so we decided to open a takeaway and bring the street food experience to the people”

As the business grows, more street food-inspired dishes will be added to the menu, laying the foundation for the outdoor food court and bar, slated for a Summer/Autumn 2020 launch (subject to planning). Once open, Tin Can Kitchen will be home to an array of artisan traders serving street food from kitchens in converted shipping containers.

To celebrate the launch of Tin Can Kitchen, the business is offering customers 20% off all menu items for the month of May. NHS workers can also benefit from a 20% life-time discount:

“The current pandemic has turned everyone’s lives upside down, so we felt compelled to pull together and do something for the local community the only way we know how – through food. We’re also in awe of the NHS, so a small life-time discount is the least we could do, to pay our respects and say thank you for all the hard work.”

In line with social distancing measures, all orders are made and packaged in a clean, safe environment; all delivery drivers are instructed to wear gloves, face masks and leave orders outside homes until collected by the customer.

Tin Can Kitchen is open Monday to Sunday, 5pm – 11pm. All orders can be made via the company website*. Please visit https://www.tincankitchen.co.uk/ for more information.