Award-winning Teacher Looks to Inspire Home-schooling in Lockdown

A former headteacher who won a Pride of Britain Award for her services to teaching has been doing a weekly video blog designed to help parents and children grappling with home schooling during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Pepe Hart, who lives in Bristol, was the head teacher of The Academy of Trinity Primary School in Radstock for 10 years. During that time, she achieved four outstanding OFSTEDs, won a ‘Diana, Anti-Bullying' award in recognition of the school’s zero tolerance to bullying and Pepe personally won a Pride of Britain Award for her work at the school.

Now an Adviser to the Child of Wales Awards, an initiative that celebrates the achievements of inspirational children in Wales, Pepe publishes a weekly video blog designed to motivate, inspire and educate parents and children looking to make good use of their time in lockdown.

Almost 1,000 people a week are now watching the high-energy vlog, which Pepe crams with enthusiasm and ideas for home schooling children.

Pepe said:

“I loved my job and firmly believe that teaching is a privilege. I wanted to help and shape the lives of so many people who genuinely meant a lot to me. Now, given our current circumstances in lockdown, I also wanted to do my bit to help inspire children and parents struggling with the motivation and direction around home schooling. “I am proud to be an Adviser to the Child of Wales awards and that has given me a natural incentive to help families through these tough times. I have a lot of fun doing these videos, which are high energy and hopefully can make a positive difference to people’s experience in these challenges times.”

Blanche Sainsbury, founder of the Child of Wales Awards, said:

“We are so grateful to be working with Pepe on our awards as she is such an inspirational figure with an intuitive sense of how to inspire young people. The feedback from families watching her videos during lockdown has been wonderful.”

Her video blog can be viewed here: https://www.nationalchildrenofwalesawards.org/news/