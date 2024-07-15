Three Sign Up at Cardiff City Centre Office Building

Three businesses have signed to take space in the 2 Callaghan Square office building in central Cardiff, following the refurbishment of the second floor to create high-quality offices.

The landlord was advised in all three transactions by the Cardiff office of global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Existing tenant engineering management and consultancy specialist Mott Macdonald has re-committed to its existing 8,700 sq ft office suite on the third floor for a further five years, and has also signed to take a new five-year lease on 5,711 sq ft of offices on the second floor. Mott Macdonald was represented in the agreement by the Savills Cardiff office.

Legal firm Clarke Willmott LLP has signed a 10 year lease on a 3,172sq ft second floor suite. The firm, which is relocating from Cardiff Bay, was represented by Morton Property Consultants.

Vicky Kells, partner at Clarke Willmott, said:

“The whole team is so excited to be back in the heart of the city centre just before our 10-year anniversary in Cardiff. We’re delighted with the new office which connects us more closely to our clients and colleagues, embracing collaborative working and supporting our commitment to sustainability.”

Also on the second floor, FTAI Airopco UK Ltd, which operates in the renting and leasing of air passenger transport equipment, has taken a 10-year lease on a 1,894sq ft office.

2 Callaghan Square comprises a 46,247 sq ft 5 storey, high specification Grade A office building, and is one of Cardiff’s best-located city office buildings, having been constructed by MEPC in the first phase of the development.

Mark Sutton, partner in Knight Frank’s office agency team in Cardiff, said:

“2 Callaghan Square is widely regarded as one of Cardiff’s best city centre office buildings, providing high quality office space in a great location. The landlord has invested heavily in refurbishment in recent years and it is no surprise that the office suites are proving highly attractive to occupiers. Existing tenants include RPS, Handelsbanken, and The Church in Wales.”

Callaghan Square is located within the Cardiff Central Enterprise Zone and forms part of Cardiff Council’s multi-million-pound vision for a new Central Business District in the heart of the city centre.

A 6,101 sq ft first floor office suite overlooking the main reception, and with a parking allocation in the Callaghan Square car park, remains available in the building.