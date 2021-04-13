Three Exciting New Offers Coming to Rhyl Waterfront this Summer

Three exciting new developments on Rhyl waterfront have been unveiled by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd.

The brand new outdoor eatery The Terrace at 1891, the Rhyl Pavilion ‘Costa’ cafe and a new gourmet Fish and Chips takeaway on the promenade are set to open this Summer in Rhyl.

Following on from the success of the hugely popular Beach Hut outdoor restaurant, launched by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd in Prestatyn last summer after the first lockdown, 2021 will see the opening of The Terrace at 1891, a premium outdoor dining experience, with panoramic views of the North Wales Coast.

1891 is the company’s contemporary, first floor restaurant and bar at the Pavilion Theatre, and offers a unique dining experience, with a delicious menu built on locally sourced ingredients. The Terrace will offer the same excellent food quality and superb customer service as 1891, but with new alfresco twist. Customers dropping in for a drink or relaxing over a delicious meal will be able to enjoy the outdoor beachfront location, with far reaching views across the North Wales coast, giving Rhyl the most amazing food terrace in North Wales!

If you’re looking for a lighter bite, The Terrace will also be serving its very own Costa coffee offer. The Terrace will offer both eat in ( when restrictions allow) and take out options.

In addition, for those who are looking for a traditional seaside experience, and want to enjoy fish and chips on the beach, this summer you can look forward to visiting ‘The Shack’. This brand new outlet, will be no ordinary takeaway, but will offer restaurant quality gourmet fish and chips, throughout the day and evening, and will be located behind the Events Arena, the perfect location for people to enjoy the scenery and treat themselves after a walk along the sea front.

Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, Jamie Groves said

“Everyone at Denbighshire Leisure is looking forward a bright future for the waterfront at Rhyl. Although the pandemic has meant some re-thinking it hasn’t prevented us from planning for a thriving future for the Company, and of course the Rhyl Waterfront. Following the success of SC2, 1891, and the new Theatre amongst other developments, we remain committed to Rhyl, and as one of the major operators, we will be doing everything we can to continue raising the bar, in order to attract more residents and visitors to boost the Denbighshire and Rhyl economy. One of Rhyl’s best features is the stunning beach, so it makes sense for us to showcase this through these new offers, making Rhyl a premier holiday destination, and a destination of choice for 2021 and beyond.”

Councillor Hugh Evans, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said: