This Week’s Top Ten Tender Opportunities Across Wales

As part of this new ongoing weekly feature, every week the team at Business News Wales will bring you 10 of the latest tenders available for Welsh firms to apply for via the sell2wales website.

Each year, billions of pounds worth of contracts for public sector goods and services are advertised through the sell2wales website.

If you have yet to register for sell2wales you can do so here – Click here

Supply of Financial Benchmarking at Aberystwyth University

Published by: Aberystwyth University

Deadline Date: 01/04/2021

Aberystwyth University wishes to appoint financial benchmarking consultants. The appointment will be by a process of competitive quotation. The requirement is set out in the Specification herein.

Find out more

Security Services

Published by: Tai Calon Community Housing Ltd

Deadline Date: 22/04/2021

Tai Calon requires static guarding services to be provided at their offices located in, Solis One Rising Sun Industrial estate, Blaina , Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP133HN. for 30 hours a week between the following hours

Monday – Friday

Morning Shift: 07.00 hrs – 09.00 hrs

Afternoon/Evening Shift: 16.00 hrs – 20.00 hrs.

Important note: The following is a requirement of this tender and is essential criteria

• SIA (Security Industry Authority ) registered

Find out more

Video Case Studies

Published by: Serco Regional Services Ltd T/A Serco Enterprise

Deadline Date: 16/04/2021

Business Wales provides a first class business support service to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) located in Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government, funded by the European Regional Development Fund. This service is delivered by Growth Partnership Wales, a partnership of Business in Focus, Antur Teifi and Serco Limited.

Superfast Business Wales is a service element of Business Wales, which started in January 2016. It supports eligible businesses across Wales to understand, adopt and exploit the benefits of Superfast Broadband.

Serco is looking to select a group of suppliers to deliver video case studies focusing on Welsh businesses use of faster broadband speeds.

The videos need to be visually stimulating and provide clear concise messages regarding the business benefits that can be achieved with superfast broadband. The videos are being created on behalf of Welsh Government and will be shared on the Superfast Business Wales website and as such will require the design to adhere to strict branding guidelines.

The deliverables will include:

– Video case studies as and when required

– Project will run until June 2022

– Topics are technical and IT based and will provide information on the benefits of superfast

broadband or superfast broadband enabled technologies such as Cloud, VIOP, CRM,

Flexible Working, and Digital Marketing for businesses in Wales in order to stimulate take

up.

The project started in January 2016 and will run until June 2022. The requirement for video case studies will flex throughout this period and may finish ahead of the project end date. Serco will expect to retain ownership of artwork for use in other presentations and to illustrate web content.

Serco Regional Services Ltd will contract with the successful suppliers and it is anticipated that the contract will be awarded for the period May 2021 to 30 June 2022 subject to available funding and performance reviews.

Contract Value

There will be no value attached to the contract awarded as it will be business led and individual work packages will be agreed.

Find out more

Concessions for Coffee Shop Provision at Haverfordwest, Tenby and Fishguard Leisure Centres

Published by: Pembrokeshire County Council

Deadline Date: 23/04/2021

Pembrokeshire County Council (the Council) invites you to submit a bid (called a “tender”) to provide a Coffee Shop Concession at three Leisure Centres throughout Pembrokeshire.

Tenderers will be given the opportunity to tender for 3 separate lots.

Lot 1 – Haverfordwest Leisure Centre Coffee Shop Concession

Lot 2 – Tenby Leisure Centre Coffee Shop Concession

Lot 3 – Fishguard Leisure Centre Coffee Shop Concession

The Concession Contract will be for a 3 year period with an option to extend for a further period of up to 24 months, subject to available budget, satisfactory performance and agreement by both parties.

Find out more

Public Affairs Support

Published by: Qualifications Wales

Deadline Date: 13/04/2021

As the independent regulator of qualifications in Wales, we need to be informed and aware of all relevant aspects of public life that are relevant to our work. We are keen to continue to build engagement among elected members and their teams including and beyond the wider CYPE Committee membership. We want to continue to build understanding of our role and how it impacts qualifications and learners in Wales.

Qualifications are a high stakes commodity, and stakeholder engagement is an important part of our approach.

The public affairs support will provide current information to help inform us and build on our existing relationships as part of our wider corporate engagement strategy.

Find out more

Celtic Routes Marketing & Delivery Contract Phase 2

Published by: Carmarthenshire County Council

Deadline Date: 13/04/2021

The Partnership is currently at the point where it is seeking to appoint a suitably qualified and experienced contractor to develop a strategic marketing plan and associated delivery to support the delivery of the second phase of the Celtic Routes project. The main output for this contract will be to increase and spread visitor dwell and visitor spend across the IW region.

This contract is partly funded via the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation programme 2014-2020. The contract is being co-ordinated by Carmarthenshire County Council on behalf of the six partners.

Find out more

Online Welsh Language Awareness Training Pack

Published by: NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership-Procurement Services (hosted by Velindre University NHS Trust)

Deadline Date: 16/04/2021

This quote is for the procurement of services for the final development and production of an Online Welsh Language Awareness Training Pack, which will be made available as a resource for all NHS Wales staff (primarily via the Electronic Staff Record portal).

Find out more

Annual Audit of the Liberty Stadium’s Lifecycle Maintenance

Published by: City & County of Swansea

Deadline Date: 12/04/2021

A third party audit on the agreed planned maintenance regime for the Lessee in line with a Stadium Lifecycle Maintenance Schedule. This was put in place as part of the original lease agreement. The service provider shall perform an audit of the maintenance regime to ensure that identified work on the schedule has been undertaken.

Find out more

Independent Member / Chair of the Powys Pension Fund Pension Board

Published by: Powys County Council

Deadline Date: 16/04/2021

Executive Summary

Powys County Council, as the administering authority of the Powys Pension Fund is seeking an Independent Member / Chair for the Pension Board. See section 2 for full specification.

The term will be for a period of three years but may be extended to up to five years.

Deadline for quotation submissions is 16 April 2021 with the intention of the contract commencing on 1 August 2021.

Find out more

Sub-Titling Service

Published by: Senedd Cymru / Welsh Parliament

Deadline Date: 19/04/2021

The Senedd currently subtitles its in-house videos by transcribing the content and subsequently translating the transcription to provide bilingual subtitles. This includes using a mix of editing tools including Adobe Premier Pro, YouTube and Clideo.

The Senedd is looking to put a contract in place for Sub-titling services. The services required will include sub-titling video and social media clips. The content will be sent in MP4 format and will vary in duration.

CPV: 79530000.

Find out more