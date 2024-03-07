The Wrexham Lager Beer Co Unveils Major Brand Refresh

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co, the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain, has unveiled a major brand refresh across its existing range, marketing collateral, merchandise, and new product formats.

The refresh comes at an exciting time for the award-winning brewer following the spotlight on Wrexham since the launch of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ on Disney+, which has helped to deliver incremental growth for the business.

Building on its rich heritage but with a contemporary twist, the brand refresh includes a bold and simplified logo, evolved colour palette and iconography, new labelling, new lifestyle and product photography, and complete modernisation of its key marketing touchpoints.

The new look has been designed to be more in keeping with the modern beer market while maintaining The Wrexham Lager Beer Co’s own unique style statement. It features a stronger, brighter, and more impactful colourway, which will deliver greater standout on shelf, with the brand’s iconic blue evolved on the Lager and a premium black now adorning the Export range.

With country of origin playing a significant role in purchase consideration, the brand has maintained but modernised its brewery and Welsh dragon iconography, while also including new premium dragon embossing to reaffirm a sense of provenance that will resonate with both national and international audiences.

The brand refresh will appear across The Wrexham Lager Beer Co’s Lager and Export ranges, including the existing 330ml bottle in different pack formats, 5L Keg and on-trade font badges.

Furthermore, The Wrexham Lager Beer Co is also extending its refresh across a brand new 440ml can format in both the Lager and Export. In a slight differentiation from its bottles, kegs and font badges, the cans include large vertical logos for extra standout and are already being rolled out to the business’ existing customer base.

Since his recent appointment as CEO of The Wrexham Lager Beer Co, industry specialist James Wright has embarked on months of considered research and development to create this new impactful brand identity.

He said: