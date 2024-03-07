New Award for Diversity Launched for the Civil Engineering Industry in Wales

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) regional awards are awaited every year by those in the civil engineering industry across Wales. Winning one of the five prestigious categories awarded by ICE Wales Cymru is an accolade amongst peers and a recognition of excellence in the field. The Awards are now open for entries with a brand new category introduced for 2024.

The awards, traditionally focusing on the projects delivered by companies will, this year, be joined by one that will recognise diversity in the workplace. This will be presented to either an individual or organisation who best champions all aspects of diversity and is able to demonstrate the principles of fairness, inclusion, respect and equality throughout the planning, design, project management and construction of the project.

Keith Jones director of ICE Wales Cymru said:

“The introduction of this new Award will give our member organisations the opportunity to promote their work ethics and gain recognition for leading the way in diversity within the civil engineering industry.”

The new Award for Diversity is sponsored by the Severnside Group based in the Cardiff area and specialising in transport data collection and traffic management.

The new Award for Diversity is sponsored by the Severnside Group based in the Cardiff area and specialising in transport data collection and traffic management.

George Gibby Award (projects over £5m)

Roy Edwards Award (projects under £5m)

Bill Ward Sustainability Award

Designed in Wales Award

Alun Griffiths Award for Community Engagement, sponsored by Griffiths

ICE Wales Cymru Award for Diversity sponsored by Severnside

Details on how to enter, visit the website https://www.ice.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/ice-near-you/uk/ice-wales-cymru/awards/project-awards