The WI: Empowering Women at the RWAS Winter Fair

Ann Jones, Vice-Chair of NFWI National Federation of Women’s Institutes, was one of the many attending the Royal Welsh Winter Fair last month, sharing the latest news from this dynamic charity.

Established way back in 1915, the Women’s Institute has campaigned for more than a century to give women a greater voice in society and be a force for good in the community. In 2021 that philosophy is a strong as ever.

Life-long learning and self-development has always been at the heart of the WI’s mission, and today it is the largest women’s organisation in the UK, and at the forefront of a host of vital campaigns. including fair-trade to addressing climate change, and raising women’s health awareness.

The WI in Wales oversees the activities of the 13 Welsh Federations of Women’s Institutes spread across the country, and Business New Wales caught up with Ann on the Llanelwydd show-ground to find out more about this empowering organisation.