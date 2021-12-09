Recycling Figures Confirm Powys Exceeds Target

Latest data published by Stats Wales confirms that Powys has exceeded the Welsh Government statutory recycling target of 64%, with an impressive recycling rate of 66.1% for 2020/21.

As a whole, Wales outperforms other UK home nations when it comes to recycling and is currently one of the best recycling countries in the world. Powys residents are up there with the best of them when it comes to recycling, with county wide rates continuing to rise.

“We’ve always known that Powys citizens are good recyclers who take great pride in doing their bit for the environment and making a contribution to combating climate change.” explains Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling. “The publication of these official figures has confirmed that the hard work and commitment of our residents and crews is paying off. “This is a great milestone to have reached in our journey to a more sustainable future, but we must not rest on our laurels; 1% of this year’s recycling rate was carried over from 2019/20, and although it still makes it an excellent recycling percentage, there is always more we can do going forward. “We need to keep the momentum up and increase our efforts to recycle as much as possible to meet the next Welsh Government target to recycle, reuse or compost 70% of our waste by 2025.”

For more details of what can and can’t be recycled through your weekly recycling collections and at our Household Waste Recycling Centres, please visit www.powys.gov.uk/recycle