Following a hugely successful inaugural event earlier this year, the Wales Food and Drink Awards have launched for 2023.

The awards celebrate the best food and drink producers in Wales and the contribution they make to the Welsh economy. They were set up to share the stories of businesses from across Wales, from the micro start-up to the globally recognised.

The inaugural awards ceremony and dinner took place in Cardiff at the Mercure Holland House Hotel, however for its second year and to reflect the pan Wales nature of the sector and the event, the Wales Food and Drink Awards will be held at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on the 18th of May 2023.

In addition to its new location, the 2023 awards welcome a new chair of judges, Bob Clark the founder of Clarks Maple Syrup. Bob Clark now heads up BC Investments but remains involved in and inspired by the food and drink sector in which he achieved great success.

Bob Clark, Chair of Judges said:

“The Wales Food and Drink Awards give companies, from farm through to fork, a great opportunity to showcase their brand, ingredients, products, plans, process and people and highlight what makes their business special and stand out from the competition. We are keen to hear from individuals and businesses right across the industry, as the Awards offer a fantastic sales platform and promotional event to focus on and celebrate all the best food and drink businesses in Wales.”

The number of categories has been increased for 2023, with 15 awards to enter. The new categories include Farm to Fork Business of the Year, Business Resilience Award and also a chance to nominate a Welsh Food and Drink Champion. Companies can enter up to 2 categories for free and all criteria can be found on the website.

The team are delighted that Castell Howell Foods, Wales’s leading independent foodservice wholesaler, will be continuing as headline sponsors of the event, along with category sponsors, Cambrian Training Company, BC Investments, Food Innovation Wales, Hugh James, Menter Môn, Stills and Village Bakery who are also announced so far. Business News Wales are our media sponsors once again.

Kathryn Jones, Marketing Director from Castell Howell said:

We’re proud to continue to sponsor the Wales Food & Drink Awards. Supporting Welsh manufacturers is fundamental to our business, the wider economy and the communities where they are based. An opportunity to celebrate their achievements and success will undoubtedly help further promote the best of Welsh produce to customers in Wales, and further afield.’

Co-founder Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“Following the success of the awards this year we are really excited to launch the 2023 awards to be able to recognise such an important sector to the Welsh economy. We are also pleased we can move this event around Wales to make sure it is accessible for all food and drink producers and we are looking forward to being in Llandudno next May”

The 15 categories to enter and one judges-choice categories:

1. Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year

2. Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

3. Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year

4. Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year

5. Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award

6. Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award

7. Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year

8. Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year

9. Wales Food & Drink Community Award

10.Wales Food Producer of the Year

11. Wales Drinks Producer of the year

12. Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year

13. Business Resilience Award

14. Farm-to-Fork Business of the Year

15. Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year

The Wales Food and Drink Awards are co-founded by Liz Brookes, Grapevine Event Management and Sian Lloyd, Broadcaster and Journalist. The awards are free to enter and accepting entries until midnight 17 March 2023, after which the shortlist shall be announced and invited to an interview conducted by a panel of judges. Further details and how to enter can be found on the website at: foodanddrinkawards.wales