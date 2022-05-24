The Shortlist For The 2022 FinTech Awards Wales Has Been Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121 Group, along with principal sponsor Confused.com, FinTech Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the FinTech professionals and companies in Wales and recognises the significant contribution made by the FinTech sector to the Welsh economy.

The winners will be announced at a celebratory awards night, to be held at The Tramshed on Friday 16th September.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director, FinTech Awards Wales recognises the growth and continued impact of the FinTech sector in Wales, saying,

“It has been fantastic to see the response to this year’s award. The last few years have been testing but it is great to see how the Welsh FinTech community has driven innovation combined with an explosion of talent and growth in the FinTech sector in Wales. The awards are core to our vision – of recognising, attracting and investing in FinTech talent in Wales, showing we can and do compete on a UK and world stage”.

Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused.com, says:

“It’s really exciting to see the growth of the FinTech sector in Wales and to watch so many companies thrive. The determination, resilience and passion everyone has shown over the past year is incredible. As we all know, the challenges faced over the past couple of years as a result of the pandemic put a lot of pressure on businesses. But watching our fellow FinTechs overcome these has been inspiring. “We can’t wait to celebrate all of their achievements this year and to have so much talent together in the same room.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO FinTech Wales and Judging Panel Co-Chair (Non-voting) Says:

“The resilience & Hywl of the Welsh has been demonstrated in abundance, our FinTech sector continues to thrive. We have seen new companies choosing Wales as the place to establish and grow their innovative FinTech Start-up. We have seen positive investments being made in our scaling FinTech resulting in strong and positive growth. These awards recognise Innovation, individuals and investment in teams, showcasing the exciting high quality of FinTechs we have in our world class ecosystem.”

Shortlisted are:

FinTech Start Up:

Cufflink.io

identi.tech

Shipshape

Quote on Site

FinTech Company:

Sonovate

Chetwood Financial

Delio

Capital on Tap

FinTech Scale Up:

Credas

Capital on Tap

Trust Payments

Sero

FinTech Leader:

Lee Griffin – GoCompare.com

Toby Kernon – Wagonex

Andrew Brockway – Confused.com

Damon Chapple Sonovate

New Product:

Add to Cart

identi.tech

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Best Place to work:

Confused.com

Capital on Tap

Delio

Best Academic Programme:

Cardiff University School of Computer Science & Informatics

Cardiff FinTech Research Group

University of South Wales MSc CyberSecurity Course and Technology Teaching Team

Best Growth Story:

Yoello

Sonovate

Credas

Capital on Tap

Trust Payments

Rising FinTech Star:

Ammar Akhtar – Final rentals Limited

Oliver Johnson – Amber

Ella Hastings – Wagonex

Best Accelerator / Incubator

Barclays Eagle Lab

FinTech Wales Foundry

Team of the Year:

Admiral

Wagonex

Comparison Creator

FinTech for Good:

W2 Global Data

Sero

Regular Pledge

Fintech Exporter:

AMPLYFI

Yoello

Delio

Wagonex

For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.fintechawardswales.com