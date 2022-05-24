Joint Collaboration to Support Potential Future Development at Trawsfynydd

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and Cwmni Egino have announced they will work together on proposals for the siting of a new nuclear development at Trawsfynydd, North Wales.

With the agreement of BEIS, the 2 organisations are working towards a collaboration agreement aimed at progressing plans which will ultimately support UK government’s Energy Security Strategy.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Our ambition for a British nuclear renaissance means a bright future for nuclear power in Wales, not only securing clean, affordable, homegrown energy but also jobs and investment at sites like Trawsfynydd. We remain on track to realise our plan to approve eight new nuclear reactors by 2030, transforming the UK’s energy network and revitalizing decommissioned nuclear sites.

The NDA are charged with the mission to clean up the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and cost-effectively, with the aim of benefiting local communities and the environment, to ultimately release its 17 sites for other uses.

Cwmni Egino (CE) is a development company wholly owned by Welsh Government, established to drive future development at the Trawsfynydd site and to promote regional economic and social regeneration.

The NDA site at Trawsfynydd is home to a Magnox station which is being decommissioned by Magnox Ltd, a subsidiary of the NDA. The NDA also owns land outside the Magnox site boundary which could be used for a new nuclear development.

As part of this new arrangement, the NDA will share information about the characteristics of the available land at the Trawsfynydd site, its decommissioning plans (to support schedule and work-force planning) and support Cwmni Egino in the development of its socio-economic plans.

It will also offer an opportunity for Cwmni Egino to engage with potential developers and technology providers who wish to participate in the development of the Trawsfynydd site.

Any formal commitment of NDA land, or other support, would require government approval via NDA’s sponsoring department BEIS.

Cwmni Egino is progressing its plans for a development at Trawsfynydd and hope to be in a position to confirm their outline business proposition within the year.

They are also engaged with the newly created government body Great British Nuclear, led by Simon Bowen, which will bring forward new projects.

David Peattie, NDA CEO, said:

As well as delivering our mission, we’re committed to helping the government in supporting its energy goals and our partnership with Cwmni Egino, around the potential future use of land at Trawsfynydd, is testament to our continued support of government policy and our socio-economic obligations.

Gwen Parry-Jones, Magnox Ltd CEO, added:

The formal collaboration between NDA and Cwmni Egino is fantastic news for Trawsfynydd and affirms our mission to safely clean-up the site for other uses. It also presents a significant opportunity to benefit the community around the site building on and utilising the world-leading skills and expertise of our nuclear workforce.

Alan Raymant, CEO of Cwmni Egino said: