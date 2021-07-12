The Search for the UK’s Fastest Growing E-commerce Businesses

Earlier this year, one of the world’s leading Digital Operations Platforms launched its search for the inaugural ‘Lightning 50’, a league table sponsored by TrustPilot, of the UK’s fastest growing e-commerce businesses of the last twelve months.

The list has been launched to celebrate the fastest-growing UK retailers. In its inaugural year, the platform, which works with brands such as Puma and Shopify, is inviting businesses who have seen huge growth since the emergence of the pandemic to register to be in for a chance of inclusion.

A search is underway to recognise those UK ecommerce businesses that have thrived during the last year.

Entries are open until Friday 16th July for the first ever ‘Lightning 50’, a definitive list of the fastest growing ecommerce companies in the UK.

Digital Operation Platform, Brightpearl, which provides digital operations solutions for some of the world’s biggest retail brands, is launching the search to celebrate UK e-tailers which have grown the most during the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses can enter for the chance to be included in the final list here: Lightning 50 – Brightpearl

The entries for the ‘Lightning 50’, sponsored by TrustPilot, close on Friday 16th July 2021, and the final list will be published on 23rd September 2021.

Online retailers have been seeing year-on-year sales increases of upwards of 600%, according to research from Brightpearl. In light of this, Brightpearl is seeking to reveal the definitive league table of the fastest growing online retailers. It’s free for businesses to enter, and open to ecommerce businesses with annual turnovers from £1M-£250M.

“There has been a big shift to online post-Covid, and with Brits stuck at home for most of the last year, online deliveries have been one of the rare highlights of our stay at home life”, said Brightpearl CEO Derek O’Carroll. “Our own data shows many multichannel retailers reporting incredible growth rates – and we decided it was time to celebrate the nation's fastest ecommerce growers over the past 12 months. “The Lightning 50 only takes into account one metric when scoring businesses – growth. Our hope is that the Lightning 50 will really shine a light on some of the incredible work online businesses have been doing throughout the pandemic.”

Bristol-based Brightpearl works with thousands of retailers introducing software that puts orders, inventory, financials, POS (point of sale) and CRM (customer relationship management) in one place.