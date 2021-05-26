The Royal Mint Experience set to reopen this Saturday with brand-new exhibition

One of Wales’ leading tourist attractions, The Royal Mint Experience, will reopen its doors this Saturday 29th May.

Upon reopening, the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant, South Wales, will showcase a brand-new exhibition all about decimalisation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of decimal day, in addition to the permanent exhibitions. The decimalisation exhibition will explore one of the largest and most intensive public awareness campaigns ever staged by the government, as the nation introduced the money we use today. Visitors will also be able to strike their very own decimalisation coin to take home as a souvenir of the day.

Despite being closed to the public in 2020 due to the pandemic, The Royal Mint Experience was home to the production of 1.9m visors for use by the NHS. The Royal Mint has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Llantrisant, and engineers at the site who were keen to support NHS workers used their skills and craftsmanship in an innovative new way to benefit the country at a time of need.

The experience also provided interactive activities and resources online for children including virtual events like Spy School and Knight School which proved popular with parents who were home schooling. Additionally, a 360-degree virtual tour was created alongside the launch of The Royal Mint’s Mr. Men Little Miss coin series, where visitors could explore the experience with Little Miss Inventor as a tour guide.

Clare MacLennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin for The Royal Mint, said:

“We can’t wait to open the doors to The Royal Mint Experience and welcome visitors back for a safe, enjoyable day out. For over a year we’ve been busy adapting to new challenges and have shown creativity and innovation in our virtual offering. Now that we are opening the doors once again, our team has been working hard putting safety measures in place to ensure our visitors have an unforgettable experience – exploring over 1,100 years of history, as well as being able to strike their own decimal day coin and explore our new ‘Decimalisation’ exhibition.”

The Royal Mint Experience has some of the most unique and rare coins in British history on display, providing visitors with a unique look back in time through the coins and memorabilia of yesteryear. The award-winning attraction is also in Trip Advisors top 10% of attractions globally.

Conveniently located less than 10 minutes from Junction 34 of the M4, The Royal Mint Experience and gift shop will open from 9:45am to 5pm from Saturday 29th May to Sunday 6th June, then every Friday – Sunday thereafter. The café will be open until 3pm on these days. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.royalmint.com/the-royal-mint-experience