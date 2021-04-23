‘The Roots to a Green Recovery in Wales’ – Coed Cadw Reveals Manifesto for Senedd 2021

Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, has launched its 2021 Manifesto; The Roots to a Green Recovery in Wales.

The manifesto for the Welsh Parliamentary Elections in 2021 outlines how trees can play a vital role in addressing the nature and climate crisis, whilst helping to rebuild a thriving post-COVID economy that's fit for the present, and for the wellbeing of future generations.

Coed Cadw Director Natalie Buttriss outlined,

“The Covid-19 pandemic has left us all reeling, but at the same time, we are in the midst of a linked climate and biodiversity crisis. Our recovery must address this now, with urgency and focus. To return to normal, is to repeat the mistakes of the past. Our wellbeing has depended on trees and woods for centuries – they have always offered simple and cost-effective solutions to the challenges we all face. Our manifesto for Senedd 2021 sets out how trees can work for nature, people and our economy, now and for future generations.”

Three Roots to a Green Recovery in Wales

Three ‘roots’ form the basis of Coed Cadw’s foundations for a stronger and more resilient Wales:

Green Our Towns and Cities

Coed Cadw wants to see trees and green spaces close to everyone; they are vital for health and wellbeing, provide protection from pollution and shade from extreme heat, reduce flooding, and bring nature closer.

As a result, Coed Cadw is calling for a ‘Tree and Woodland Plan’ to be created for every Council in Wales, and an end to the destruction of the mature trees we already have.

Support Farming Communities with Trees

Traditionally, trees and hedges have long protected and provided for the welfare of farm animals. They nourish, increase, and protect farm soils, boosting fertility and acting as a vital carbon store. Their appropriate re-establishment will help to protect Welsh communities from the increasingly adverse weather conditions caused by climate change.

Coed Cadw wants to increase tree cover on farms with payments under a ‘Hedges and Edges Scheme’ supporting climate-smart, nature friendly farming. They also want to strengthen partnership work with farmers as part of a national Green Recovery Programme.

Connect Wales to a Woodland Economy

A woodland economy which looks after and expands tree cover will provide opportunities for employment, whilst significantly contributing to the green recovery of Wales.

Coed Cadw is calling for the development of the Wales National Forest to make Wales a connected Woodland Nation. They want to use “carbon smart” forests to fix and store carbon in trees, woodlands, and to connect Welsh communities to the woodland economy.

To read the roots and branches of the manifesto in detail, visit: https://bit.ly/2QpGfWt

Natalie Buttriss concluded,