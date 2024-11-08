The Role of Newport Now BID in Supporting the City Centre

Newport's city centre is at the heart of our community, and the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) has been working tirelessly to support the businesses that call it home.

Since its inception in 2015, after a successful ballot of city centre businesses, the BID has strived to improve the trading environment for its members and bring the community together. As we approach the end of our 10th year, it’s important to reflect on what the BID does, how it supports businesses, and why it remains an essential part of Newport’s growth.

BIDs are not unique to Newport. Across the UK, there are about 340 of them, with 17 operating in Wales. Each BID represents a defined geographical area, and for us, it’s the city centre of Newport. The BID isn’t a separate entity; we are the businesses of the city centre, working collectively. We have just over 600 members, all of whom pay into the BID through a levy that finances our work. Every five years, businesses in the area vote on whether they want the BID to continue, and I’m proud to say we’ve been successfully elected twice, with our second term starting in 2020.

However, our second term began under unprecedented circumstances. It was just ten days after the first Covid-19 lockdown came into effect, and our original business plan was rendered obsolete. But rather than standing still, we adapted quickly to meet the immediate needs of our members. We distributed PPE to independent businesses, and we worked to provide the kind of support that was critical in keeping businesses afloat during such a challenging time.

As the city centre continues to recover and evolve, our focus is on driving footfall. Footfall is the lifeblood of any retail and service hub, but it’s important to note that footfall itself is an opportunity, not an automatic guarantee of trade. This is why we’re heavily invested in creating events and experiences that encourage people to come into Newport, explore what we have to offer, and, ultimately, spend time and money with local businesses.

In the past year, we’ve helped deliver a wide range of events that span the city centre. From the urban beach in August to the Big Splash Street Festival, Newport Pride, the Food Festival, and the Christmas Light Switch-On, these events have brought thousands of people into the city. Our focus on community engagement continues over the Christmas period with outdoor markets and the ever-popular Small Business Saturday, offering opportunities for local traders to shine during one of the busiest times of the year.

But our support goes beyond events. We offer shopfront improvement grants to help businesses enhance their appearance, and we run a gift card scheme that can only be spent within the city centre, ensuring that money stays local. Recently, we relaunched the city centre app, which helps both businesses and consumers by offering deals, information, and a centralised platform for what's happening around town.

Safety is also a key concern for businesses and visitors alike. To address this, we employ street ambassadors, who work five days a week to support businesses and assist the public. We also have night ambassadors who operate on Fridays and Saturdays, helping to support the nighttime economy, ensuring that Newport remains a safe and welcoming place for all.

Throughout November, businesses in the city centre will be balloted on whether the BID will have another five-year term from April 2025.

This comes at a critical juncture for the future of Newport city centre. Our goal at Newport Now BID is to ensure that we continue working alongside businesses to create a vibrant, dynamic, and resilient city centre that serves the needs of the community. By coming together, we can continue to innovate, attract more visitors, and keep Newport moving forward.