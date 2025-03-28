Tech Firm Launches AI-Driven Solution to ‘Revolutionise Education Administration’

An award-winning tech firm is launching an AI-driven solution which it says will “revolutionise education administration”.

Langstone-based de Novo Solutions specialises in delivering personalised, data-driven digital experiences across finance, procurement, HR, and payroll functions.

Its new offering is a specialised payroll outsourcing service for Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs). It is specifically designed for the needs of MATs using de Novo’s industry cloud solution – Odyssea™ – and aims to deliver significant cost savings, while improving the employee experience by digital empowerment.

The firm said that MATs currently experience significant challenges in managing payroll – from dealing with a range of employee contracts, navigating evolving regulations, multiple payroll rules to complexity around teachers' pension schemes. de Novo’s new service aims to remove the need for in-house payroll management, software, and infrastructure, with a design fundamentally driven by advances in AI to streamline shared services operations.

The company is forecast to recruit 20 new staff members.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Chief Executive of de Novo Solutions, said:

“Without doubt this is the largest entrepreneurial move that we have ever undertaken, but with over 20 years of experience in building and managing the systems that underpin such Shared Services Operations, we can build and deliver a valuable solution in a very short space of time. “Using our own intellectual property for sector industry cloud solutions for education, local government and central government, together with the operational infrastructure that we have built over the past three years, allows us to control our cost base whilst maintaining superior customer service to really set us apart. We can now bring something that the education sector desperately needs – a fast path for MATs to digital transformation that will free up investment funds to be redirected to front line delivery of educational services.”

Over time de Novo plans to expand the operation and provide a wider range of services both to central government departments and arms-length bodies which are outside the scope of the wider UK Government Shared Services strategy, together with local government.

de Novo’s Payroll Outsourcing for the UK Education Sector will officially launch in spring 2026.