£250m Semiconductor Investment to Support More than 500 Jobs in South Wales

Wales is set to benefit from a £250 million investment from one of the world’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors that will be vital to the production of electric vehicles.

The investment by Vishay Intertechnology will boost production at its state-of-the-art factory in Newport, where it will make advanced Silicon Carbide semiconductors, an integral part of EV production. This advanced technology supports faster battery charging time, enabling a more efficient supply of energy to the motor and longer driving distances.

Vishay’s investment is expected to directly support more than 500 high value, high skilled jobs in the region and indirectly support hundreds more in the wider supply chain. The Newport factory is the UK’s largest semiconductor facility.

Roy Shoshani, COO Semiconductors and CTO for Vishay, said:

“This is an exciting moment, and the start of our plans for growth in the UK. We can see through the development of the Industrial Strategy and the skilled workforce in Newport that there is a real opportunity to play to the UK’s strength in advanced semiconductors, delivering greater economic security and supporting net zero.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed Vishay Intertechnology’s intention to invest on a visit to their Newport plant.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“This is exactly the type of investment that will help us grow the economy, create highly skilled jobs and boost opportunity for people across the country.”

Supported by the UK Government’s Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF), the investment will help secure domestic supplies of semiconductors critical to the UK automotive industry, and other key industries including renewable energy and defence, supporting the Industrial Strategy.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“This is a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh economy and our plans to make Britain the destination of choice for investments in the industries of tomorrow. “Vishay’s investment will help secure a domestic supply of semiconductors which are vital for our world leading automotive sector and support our clean energy industries – key growth driving sectors identified in our upcoming Industrial Strategy.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“This massive investment by Vishay and the UK Government is a huge boost for Wales's world-leading semiconductor industry. “Earlier this month I was at Vishay to see the work they do on advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and defence industries – all key sectors in the Welsh economy. “This investment will build on that success to create and support hundreds of highly skilled and well-paid jobs, driving economic growth in south Wales and beyond and helping us deliver our Plan for Change.”

Ahead of her visit to Newport, the Chancellor joined the Invest in Women Taskforce roundtable with the Welsh First Minister which has secured more than 250 million of funding commitments to support female entrepreneurs in the UK.

Mike Hawes, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Chief Executive, said: