The Industries That Have Adapted the Most During Lockdown

The Industries That Have Adapted the Most During Lockdown

A new study by The UK Domain has revealed which industries thrived in lockdown, those that didn't adapt as easily to a more online world, and those they predict to do well in the second lockdown.

Thousands of businesses have had to adapt to the changing world during lockdown, with many needing to go online to continue trade. New analysis by The UK Domain shows how some industries were able to adapt more quickly to these changes, while others struggled to bring their businesses online.

The UK Domain analysed the number of newly registered domains during a four-week period in February, and compared this with an averaged 4-week period from 9th March to 28th June to discover which industries registered the most domains.

According to the report, the industries that managed to adapt the easiest to going online were shown through the businesses that were able to pivot their business model and still provide a service.

This included food & drink businesses which saw a 22% increase in registered domains, likely down to people ordering food to their homes as an alternative to going out to restaurants. Exercise related businesses also grew, rising by 23% with people looking to continue exercising from home while gyms were closed.

However, the report suggests that outdoor activities or services saw a decline in domain registrations, along with taxis which saw a -38% decrease in websites popping up compared with previous months as people were less likely to be heading outside and travelling.

Interiors and decoration businesses also decreased by 14% while gardening went up by 10%, possibly hinting at people looking to make the most of their gardens during the lockdown, the report says.

The top five industries that decreased in demand were business, construction, automotive, interiors and decoration and taxis, according to the report.

Read the full report here: https://www.theukdomain.uk/best-places-to-start-a-side-hustle/